Naman Jain: Big names in the industry suggested I take a break

Defying the trend of child artistes taking a sabbatical before a relaunch, actor Naman Jain never thought about taking a break. He started acting as a child artiste with Chillar Party (2011) and now at 21, he just wants to keep on acting without a gap.

“It’s a common practice among child artistes to take a break and then make a comeback but I was very clear that I will keep working in all age brackets. I feel blessed that with my roles in Chillar..., Raanjhanaa, Chhallaang or my web shows, I have been appreciated and loved— as a kid, teen and now as an adult,” says the actor on his visit to Lucknow.

Many have suggested taking a sabbatical. “Lot of people, including some big names in the industry, have suggested that I take a break and then make a comeback as an adult. Since I was a kid, film sets have been like a second home and a playground for me. I feel happy here so I wanted to just work without a break, keep on learning and grow old acting! Also, there was a fear that if log mujhko bhool gaye to or they did not register me when I come back after a gap? Also, opportunities kept coming to me back-to-back, so why should I deprive myself of work. Thus, break was never in question!”

Naman in a still from Chillar Party (2011)

The Jai Ho actor says, “Thankfully, the audience has accepted me in all age brackets. So, I just work for them and hope that they must have found it entertaining so they showered so much love on me in my films and shows. Today, whatever good work that I am doing and is coming my way is all because of my past work experience.”

Irrespective of mediums, he wants to keep working. “I just wish to keep doing new and exciting roles without bothering about mediums and irrespective of the length of roles, be it shows, films or ads. It can be a tiny role but if it’s impactful I will go for it. I have just played childhood and teenager roles, there is so much to explore now and I’m most excited to play a negative role!”

On shooting back-to-back two projects in Lucknow, he says, “For the last two years, I have been coming in the month of July-August for the shoot of Crushed and then its season two. Before that, I have been here thrice to attend the CMS International Children Film Festival. Last year, since it was just after the second pandemic wave, we had to face lots of restrictions. But this time we had lots of fun just like we used to have in the pre-pandemic phase. Praying, everything continues like this only!”