Off Campus team warns against ‘targeted harassment’ of cast as season 2 begins: ‘Accounts will be removed’

With cameras officially rolling in Vancouver for the highly anticipated second season of Prime Video’s hit romance dramaOff Campus, the show's creators are sending a firm message to the fandom. The series' official social media channels released a statementon Thursday addressing a rise in toxic online behaviour targeted at the cast and their real-life inner circles. L-R: Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Thomas Kalyn) in Off Campus. (Prime Video)

The warning comes as season 2 gears up As fan fervour intensifies ahead of the new season, the surging popularity of Off Campus has brought unprecedented scrutiny into the personal lives of its stars. Reports suggest that a recent spike in intense online discourse surrounding the actors prompted the production team to address the fandom directly, issuing a clear call for boundaries.

"The Off Campus community is built on a shared love of storytelling and on respect for the real people who bring it to life," the official statement read. "We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in their lives."

The message concluded with a strict zero-tolerance warning for online toxicity: "Accounts that engage in targeted harassment will be removed from following our accounts."

Following the breakout success of its debut season, the highly anticipated upcoming season will pivot to adapt Elle Kennedy's popular novelThe Score, focusing heavily on the evolving relationship between Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla).