OTT releases this week: From Bhagwat Chapter 1 to Santosh - What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

As the festive season reaches its fever pitch in India, and pre-Halloween excitement builds up in the West, streaming platforms are pulling all stops to bring their biggest and most engaging shows and films for the audiences this week. Among the new OTT releases this week are big-ticket films arriving on streaming, returning favourite shows, award-winning movies, and some exciting new content. OTT releases this week: Bhagwat Chapter 1, How To Train Your Dragon, and Santosh begin streaming this week.

Here’s a look at the major OTT releases across platforms this week (Oct 12-18):

Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas

The Zee5 film stars Arshad Warsi as the titular Inspector Bhagwat, who is investigating a missing person case in UP’s Robertsganj, before he finds himself getting caught in a dark web of murder and violence. The film stars Jitendra Kumar as the antagonist and releases on Zee5 on October 17.

Santosh

Sandhya Suri’s award-winning film about a widow getting a ‘token’ cop placement on compassionate grounds is finally getting a release in India. The film, which stars Shahana Goswami in the lead role, was UK’s official entry for the Oscars last year. After a tussle with the CBFC that stalled its theatrical release in India, it is now premiering on Lionsgate Play on October 17.

How To Train Your Dragon

The live-action adaptation of the beloved Disney classic, How To Train Your Dragon, was a success at the box office earlier this year, grossing $365 million. The film stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost, with Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast from the animated films. It premiered on JioHotstar on October 13.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

The new chapter in the Final Destination series, Bloodlines emerged as a surprise winner at the box office this year. Described by many as the best film in the series, Final Destination Bloodlines has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score and grossed $315 million worldwide. The supernatural horror film is releasing on JioHotstar on October 16.

The Diplomat Season 3

Kate Wyler is in the thick of the things again. Keri Russel returns as the American diplomat in the popular show’s third season. Last season, the President was left to fend off massive international outrage, and Kate carries on from there, trying to uncover a series of lies that spans across continents. The Diplomat season 3 releases on Netflix on October 16.

Culpa Nuestra

The Culpables trilogy is reaching its final chapter, culminating in the form of Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault). The film shows Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) coming face to face again after eight years, and sparks fly again as they rekindle lost love. The final part of the worldwide sensation releases on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.