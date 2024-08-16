OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend: Emily in Paris, Manorathangal, Jackpot

Thanks to Independence Day falling on Thursday and Raksha Bandhan on Monday, it feels like the perfect time to cosy up at home and binge-watch some new shows or movies on the OTT. From a saccharine-sweet rom-com to a quirky comedy and even an anthology of interesting stories, there’s something for everyone. (Also Read: Call Me Bae: Karan Johar teases Ananya Panday's OTT launch as hustler from South Delhi) OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend: Stills of Emily In Paris and Jackpot!

Emily in Paris (Season 4, Part 1) - Netflix

The first five episodes of season 4 of Emily in Paris have been dropped. Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) finds herself in turmoil following the events that unfolded at Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) wedding. She also struggles with her feelings for Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) must protect her marriage while Mindy’s (Ashley Park) journey to Eurovision hits a financial hurdle.

Manoranthangal - ZEE5

Award-winning author-screenwriter MT Vasudevan Nair is well-known for his slice-of-life stories exploring human emotion. Manorathangal is an anthology that picks nine of his stories set in Kerala and brings them to life with the help of the state's most popular talent. Kamal Haasan introduces the series, while Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and various other actors star. Multiple directors have helmed the nine 45-minute-long episodes.

Jackpot! - Prime Video

Aspiring actor Katie Kim (Awkwafina) becomes the latest winner of California’s infamous Grand Lottery. But anyone holding a losing ticket can win if they kill her by sundown and claim the multi-million dollar prize. Desperate to survive the chaos, she teams up with Noel Cassidy (John Cena), a novice yet determined lottery protection agent, to navigate the city filled with ruthless jackpot hunters, including Louis Lewis (Simu Liu).

Shekhar Home - JioCinema

Kay Kay Menon plays a brilliant sleuth in this series inspired by the legendary Sherlock Holmes. Set in the early 1990s in the calm town of Lonpur, Bengal, it shows Shekhar delving into a web of unsolvable mysteries, each more perplexing than the last. Eventually, he befriends a middle-aged bachelor called Dr Jayvrat Sahni (Ranvir Shorey), who moves in with him. They form a partnership to tackle cases all over East India.

The Union - Netflix

Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is a construction worker from New Jersey whose ordinary life turns upside down when his ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Halle Berry) re-enters his life. A seemingly innocent reunion soon spirals into a high-stakes intelligence mission, pulling him into the world of espionage and throwing him into danger.