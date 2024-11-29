OTT releases to watch this week: Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, The Trun and more

OTT releases this week: Wondering what new to watch this weekend? We have got you covered! Gear up for a varied slate of new releases across OTT platforms, and choose from a heist saga, a crime thriller, a spin on a real-life serial killer story, and an adaptation of Kim Ryeo-ryeong’s novel. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor's Deva preponed, will now release in theatres on this date) OTT releases to watch this week: Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and The Trunk are available to stream.

Lucky Baskhar (Netflix)

Director Venky Atluri’s Dulquer Salmaan and Meenaakshi Chaudhary-starrer Lucky Baskhar will release on Netflix on November 28. In Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer plays the role of a banker named Baskhar, who wants to provide a better life for his family and sets off on an offbeat path, willing to risk anything for money.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “The character is fictional, but the story, which takes place over a span of three years (1989 onwards), is inspired by real-life incidents and scams. The director, Venky Atluri, has done a lot of research, and it’s detailed well, as you can see with the use of financial terminology, banking procedures, etc.”

The Trunk (Netflix)

Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo star in this highly awaited adaptation of Kim Ryeo-ryeong’s novel. The plot revolves around a facilitator named In-Ji (Seo Hyun-Jin), working for a company specializing in binding fixed-term marriages. Her momentum is shaken when she enters her fifth contract with Jung-Won (Gong Yoo). He is a reserved music producer coming to terms with the death of his wife.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (Netflix)

Neeraj Pandey is back in action with his upcoming heist action-thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary, the thriller drama revolves around a 2008 diamond heist. The upcoming heist saga also features Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz in pivotal roles. Sikander Ka Muqaddar premieres on November 29, only on Netflix.

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (Zee5)

The quirky title is giving all the hints into the chaotic world that this new show promises. It revolves around two journalists who investigate a swindle at a marriage court and end up marrying each other. What is next in store for them? It releases on November 29, only on ZEE5.

Woman of the Hour (Lionsgate Play)

Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut with a spin on a real-life serial killer story that shocked America in the 1970s. The actor also stars in the film, as an aspiring actress who goes on a live dating show, where she crosses paths with a serial killer named Rodney Alcala.

Woman of the Hour premieres on Lionsgate Play on November 29.