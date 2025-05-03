Panchayat Season 4 teaser: Phulera gears up for the elections between Pradhan ji and Bhushan. Watch

Panchayat Season 4 teaser: Fans of the beloved show Panchayat have been waiting for an update on Season 4 for the last few months! On Saturday, Prime Video finally revealed the teaser of the highly acclaimed show. The fourth season is set to release on the streaming site on July 2! Panchayat Season 4 teaser: Durgesh Kumar returns as Bhushan, also known as Banrakas, in the fourth season of Panchayat.

The makers released a brand new teaser of the season as well, giving eager fans a sneak peek into all the fun that awaits this time around as Bhushan and Pradhan fight it out ahead of the chunaav season! (Also read: Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar recalls working in adult film during struggling phase: 'I was confident in my abilities')

Panchayat Season 4 teaser

The teaser opens with a voiceover that reveals that this time Phulera is gearing up for the biggest panchayat election! It will take place between Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav) and Bhushan Ji (Durgesh Kumar). The teaser then gives a glimpse into the voting season and all the promotional activities that either parties get involved in, this season. Bhushan Ji smiles and says, “Maza aayega (The fun awaits)!”

The official synopsis of the season reads, “Amid intense village panchayat elections, Pradhan and Bhushan’s camps battle through sharp political moves. As Abhishek sheds his neutrality, both his future and Pradhan’s hang in the balance.”

Reacting to the announcement, a fan commented, “Probably the best webseries on any platform in many years. I cannot wait to see the next season.” “Omg, Panchayat is love. This looks so good,” said another. "Finally Vidhayak ji's ‘Aisewala’ Dance is here," joked another.

About Panchayat

Panchayat is a comedy-drama show written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra. It features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Biswapati Sarkar, Sunita Rajwar, Pankaj Jha, Ashok Pathak, Sanvikaa, Rajesh Jais and Aasif Khan in pivotal characters. The series is backed by The Viral Fever and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Season 3 had released last year in May on Prime Video. It received glowing reviews upon release.