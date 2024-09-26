Park Seo-joon expresses his love for Bollywood, talks about visiting India: 'Invite me. I'd love to fly over'

Korean actor Park Seo-joon has expressed his love for Bollywood films and revealed he would love to visit India if invited. Speaking with news agency PTI, Seo-joon also spoke the second season of his soon-to-be-released web series Gyeongseong Creature, directed by Chung Dong-yoon. (Also Read | Are Park Seo-joon and Lauren Tsai in a relationship? His agency breaks silence on dating rumours) Park Seo-joon spoke about Bollywood and India.

Park Seo-joon talks about visiting India

When asked whether he would come to India to meet fans, Seo-joon said, "If you invite me, anytime. I love Bollywood... Yeah, please invite me. If I get the chance, I'd love to fly over." Han So-hee and Chung Dong-yoon agreed with him saying, "same here".

Seo-joon on Gyeongseong Creature 2

The actor was asked whether the two-part Gyeongseong Creature appealed to him because it doesn't follow the traditional K-drama arc, Park said even when the narrative is similar, the way the story is told makes a show unique. "As an actor, it's my job to provide different content, stories to the viewers. In that sense, Gyeongseong Creature makes (for) really good content, and I'll be waiting for your invitation to India. Not everything that happened between the past and the present are in the script, so I had to fill in the void with my own imagination," he added.

About Gyeongseong Creature

The first part of Gyeongseong Creature, which premiered on December 22, 2023, revolved around Jang Tae-sang (Seo-joon), the owner of the House of Golden Treasure (Geumokdang), the best pawnshop in Gyeongseong, and Yoon Chae-ok (So-hee), a specialist in finding missing people who is searching for her mother. Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, the series saw the destinies of Tae-sang and Chae-ok intertwine.

The second season is set in 2024 Seoul. It uncovers the never-ending ties — the good and the bad — that fate weaves in Gyeongseong via Ho-jae, a man deceptively similar in looks and demeanour to Tae-sang (Seo-joon), and Chae-ok (So-hee), a survivor of the Gyeongseong spring. Season two of the Netflix series will start streaming on Friday.

Seo-joon is popular among K-drama fans for his shows, such as What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and She Was Pretty. So-hee is known for her work in K-dramas such as Nevertheless, The World of the Married and My Name, among others.