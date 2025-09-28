Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6 recap: Alternate Earth, doppelgängers and shocking Lex Luthor reveal

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6, titled ‘Ignorance Is Chris’, is currently the talk of the town. Fans cannot help but praise James Gunn’s creativity, given the manner in which he wrote and directed the episode. Fans can watch Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max.(Instagram/jamesgunn)

The story takes multiple turns in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6 after some of the main characters travel to the alternate Earth. Here is a recap of the much-talked-about episode.

The 11th Street Kids go to the alternate Earth

In Episode 6, Adrian gathers everyone to use the Quantum Unfolding Chamber to save Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (played by John Cena), according to butwhytho.net. The crew finds themselves on the alternate Earth as the pocket dimension opens. Gradually, we see that Chris’s brother, Keith, catches up to Emilia Harcourt. He then proceeds to drive Harcourt to her work at ARGUS.

Meanwhile, Emilia’s behavior leaves Keith feeling puzzled. Later, Chris confesses to Emilia that he loves her. Emilia’s response suggests that she may have feelings for Keith, too. However, she is restrained by personal trauma.

Doppelgänger shenanigans in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6

Although Harcourt feels otherwise, we see that Smith wants to stay on the alternate Earth. Just when Smith begins to enjoy himself, he and Harcourt are confronted by the alternate Harcourt. Meanwhile, Adrian also finds his ‘alternate version’ on the alternate Earth. However, his other side is completely opposite to the amiable person that Adrian is.

Fans catch a glimpse of Lex Luthor

Fans got to witness Adrian-Prime and Adrian-2 discuss Peacemaker. At this, Adrian-2 remarks that Peacemaker represents everything he opposes. Meanwhile, Auggie Smith ambushes John Economos. Economos also tells Smith that Peacemaker-Prime killed his son. As the tension builds, Rick Flag, Sr., visits Belle Reve prison in the hopes that a prisoner can tell him where to find Chris’ pocket dimension. Turns out, the prisoner is Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult!

World War II reference

The episode takes another interesting turn when Leota Adebayo goes for a walk and faces racial discrimination. An angry mob of white people starts to chase Adebayo, and this is where viewers realise that on the alternate Earth, Nazis have won World War II.

FAQs

Where can I watch Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6?

You can watch Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6 on HBO Max.

Who plays Keith in Peacemaker Season 2?

David Denman plays Keith in Peacemaker Season 2.

Who plays Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker?

Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker.