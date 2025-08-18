Popular Hindi-dubbed K-Dramas to stream on OTT before Kkondae Intern arrives
Park Hae-jin’s Kkondae Intern drops in Hindi this August — until then, binge these top Hindi-dubbed K-dramas now streaming on OTTplay Premium!
The magical world of Korean dramas has made its way into the hearts of Indian audiences for a long time now. K-dramas, with their gripping stories, rollercoaster of emotions, and lovable characters, have become a delightful escape after a hectic day. The exciting news is that Park Hae-jin’s Kkondae Intern is getting a Hindi-dubbed version, and you can catch the K-drama on Playflix (accessible via OTTPlay Premium) on August 22, 2025. But why wait? You can also dive into other popular Hindi-dubbed K-dramas on OTTplay Premium right now!
Popular K-dramas with a much-needed Hindi dubbed version!
Pride and Prejudice
Starring Choi Woo-shik and Choi Jin-hyuk in the leads, the story follows a squad of feisty young prosecutors who tackle injustice and corruption together. The K-drama’s main focus is on prosecutor Gu Dong-chi and former detective Han Yeol-mu. The dynamic duo takes on thrilling cases and peels back the layers of the dark legal system with sheer determination.
Shopping King Louis
The romantic comedy K-drama introduces a wealthy fashionista, Louis, who, in a twist of fate, suddenly loses his memory and ends up lost in the bustling city with no money. Soon, he bumps into a countrywoman named Bok-shil, and together they try to figure out who Louis actually is. As Louis learns to live a middle-class life, the duo stumble into hilarious messes and eventually find themselves falling in love with each other.
The Rebel
This historical K-drama is set in the Joseon dynasty and introduces Hong Gil-dong, who's often compared to a character like Robin Hood. The story follows Gil-dong’s life from being a slave’s son to becoming the first revolutionary of the era. Gil-dong sets out to shake up the whole kingdom, standing up against the ruthless King Yeonsangun. Gil-dong is not just a hero; he has the guts to fight against the wrongdoings in the society.
Money Flower
This K-drama is not your average revenge story. It introduces a master planner, Kang Pil-joo, who has it all figured out and is ready to take down a powerful family that ruined his life. However, the situation changes dramatically when Pil-joo's flawless plan encounters a major plot twist: he unexpectedly falls in love with a woman who is simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. The man is now caught between his burning need for revenge and a love he never saw coming, making things quite complicated.
365: Repeat the Year
This thrilling K-drama follows ten lucky folks who are given a chance to go back in time exactly a year to correct their mistakes and chase a perfect life. But the twist is this is not a simple rewind the way it seems; rather, it's a dangerous game where, one by one, they start losing their lives. While fighting for survival, they must unravel a dark secret lurking behind their second chance before their dreams turn into a nightmare and death.
