Power Book IV: Force Season 3- Full episode release schedule, when and where to watch | Details here

Fans of the Power universe have something exciting to look forward to. The latest episode of Power Book IV: Force aired on Friday, December 5. The crime drama follows franchise favorite Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he navigates Chicago’s dangerous drug world, showing fans a new side of the character after leaving New York. Power Book IV: Force Season 3 details(Prime Video)

Actor Isaac Keys, who plays Diamond, said the show has been successful because it allows long-time Power fans to see Tommy grow in a completely new city. “Fans who have been riding with Power from the beginning become attached to Tommy, and now they get to see his journey unfold in Chicago,” Keys told USA Today.

When and where to watch

The third season of Power Book IV: Force is also the final season, making each episode crucial for fans.

• Starz app: Fridays at midnight ET

• Starz TV: Fridays at 8 p.m. ET

• Available on all streaming and on-demand services offering Starz

Season 3 episode schedule

1. Do or Die – Nov. 7

2. A Seat at the Table – Nov. 14

3. There’s Always a Price to Pay – Nov. 21

4. Time To See The King – Nov. 28

5. The Last Dance – Dec. 5

6. Asset Forfeiture – Dec. 12

7. Lines in the Sand – Dec. 19

8. Build Back Better – Dec. 26

9. War Requiem – Jan. 2

10. Beginning of the End – Jan. 16

Cast

The series features Joseph Sikora in the lead, joined by a strong ensemble that drives the story forward. Kris D. Lofton appears as Jenard Sampson, while Isaac Keys takes on the role of Diamond Sampson. Manuel Eduardo Ramirez plays Miguel Garcia, and Adrienne Walker steps in as Shanti “Showstopper” Page. Miriam A. Hyman portrays U.S. Attorney Stacy Marks, with Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia. The cast also includes Anthony Fleming III as JP, Shane Harper as Vic Flynn, and Lucien Cambric as D-Mac, rounding out the key characters in the season.

What to expect in the next episode

Get ready as Episode 5, titled “The Last Dance”, will be packed with drama, action, and twists, as Tommy continues his thrilling journey in Chicago. Fans can expect key developments and intense storylines as the season finale progresses towards its conclusion.