Pratik Gandhi played stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.
web series

Pratik Gandhi has a very Scam 1992 reaction to Budget 2021. See here

Pratik Gandhi, the breakout star of Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, shared a clip from the show as his reaction to the Union Budget.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:04 PM IST

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who earned instant fame last year after the release of the web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has reacted to the Union Budget, which was revealed in the Parliament on Monday.

Pratik did not share any words but simply posted a clip from the show on Twitter. In the clip, Pratik (as stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta) is seen giving his review of a union budget sometime in the early 1990s. Harshad says, "No doubt it's a great budget," and adds how it will be great for the Indian economy, peppered with some filmy, 'explosive' dialogues.


Sharing the video, Pratik wrote, "#Budget2021." His tweet got 50,000 likes and 9,000 retweets. Pratik's followers left more memes and jokes on his tweet. "Absolutely correct Pratik bhai," wrote one. "Next Dhamaka kab hai Pratik bhai.. Kemcho majama? (How are you? Having fun?)," wrote another follower, in Gujarati.

Not just Pratik, but the show's director, Hansal Mehta, also reacted to the Budget with a still from the show. He shared a photo of the character Sitharaman, holding a plate full of bananas, and wrote, "Sitharaman presenting the budget. #Scam1992."


Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows the meteoric rise and subsequent downfall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was implicated in the stock market scam of 1992. The series also star Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, and others.

Also read: Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch

Scam 1992 released in October last year to rave reviews. The Hindustan Times review of the show read, "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story offers us a modern anti-hero story and plays it to the bank. Harshad is never portrayed as a criminal in the web show, he is instead a crooked man who used loopholes in an archaic system to his benefit. Neither did he create the loopholes, nor was he the only one using them, but eventually the system won."

