Pratik Gandhi has a very Scam 1992 reaction to Budget 2021. See here
Actor Pratik Gandhi, who earned instant fame last year after the release of the web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has reacted to the Union Budget, which was revealed in the Parliament on Monday.
Pratik did not share any words but simply posted a clip from the show on Twitter. In the clip, Pratik (as stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta) is seen giving his review of a union budget sometime in the early 1990s. Harshad says, "No doubt it's a great budget," and adds how it will be great for the Indian economy, peppered with some filmy, 'explosive' dialogues.
Sharing the video, Pratik wrote, "#Budget2021." His tweet got 50,000 likes and 9,000 retweets. Pratik's followers left more memes and jokes on his tweet. "Absolutely correct Pratik bhai," wrote one. "Next Dhamaka kab hai Pratik bhai.. Kemcho majama? (How are you? Having fun?)," wrote another follower, in Gujarati.
Not just Pratik, but the show's director, Hansal Mehta, also reacted to the Budget with a still from the show. He shared a photo of the character Sitharaman, holding a plate full of bananas, and wrote, "Sitharaman presenting the budget. #Scam1992."
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows the meteoric rise and subsequent downfall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was implicated in the stock market scam of 1992. The series also star Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, and others.
Scam 1992 released in October last year to rave reviews. The Hindustan Times review of the show read, "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story offers us a modern anti-hero story and plays it to the bank. Harshad is never portrayed as a criminal in the web show, he is instead a crooked man who used loopholes in an archaic system to his benefit. Neither did he create the loopholes, nor was he the only one using them, but eventually the system won."
Bridgerton is Netflix's 'biggest series ever', clocks 82 million households
- Online streamer Netflix recently announced that the show Bridgerton is its "biggest series ever."
Jac Schaeffer interview: WandaVision creator on future of South Asians in MCU
- In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Jac Schaeffer, the creator of Marvel's WandaVision, speaks about the influences behind the show (beyond sitcoms), her sounding boards on set, and South Asian representation in the MCU. WandaVision streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.
Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show
- As the Supreme Court refused to grant protection to the makers of Tandav, here are all the controversies that have plagued the Amazon Prime Video political drama, created by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Saif Ali Khan.
