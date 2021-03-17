IND USA
Rakhi Sawant starts her next project.
Rakhi Sawant starts her next project.
web series

Rakhi Sawant begins shooting for her digital debut, Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. Watch video

  Rakhi Sawant has shared a glimpse from the sets as she began shooting for her digital debut, a web series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:29 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has started shooting for her next project, a web series which will mark her digital debut. She shared a small snippet from the sets on Instagram. Titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn, it is being directed by Marukh Mirza.

The video opens to the monitor of the director's camera and then moves to Rakhi who is seated on a sofa with a table in front of her. Dressed in traditional blue attire, complete with elaborate neck piece and mangtika, Rakhi is seen yelling, "Kya kar rahi tum! Pagal ho gai ho? Nazar lag jaegi (What are you doing? Have you gone mad? Something bad may happen)!"


She is showered with currency notes that she collects hurriedly before the director says, "Cut it!" Posting the video, she wrote, "Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza." Marukh has previously written and directed a few films, including Mashooq, Yaara Dildara and Misaal.

Rakhi, who first rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss season one, re-appeared on the show last year when she entered as a challenger and emerged as one of the top finalists. However, she chose to walk away with a cash price of 14 lakh instead of fighting for the winner's trophy.

Also read: When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school

Apart from the web series, Rakhi has revealed that she has been getting offers to appear, together with her husband Ritesh, on a few reality shows. Asked if Nach Baliye 10 was among the offers she has received, Rakhi confirmed talks are on for a "big reality show", though she refused to name the dance reality show.

Recently, Rakhi had shared her childhood pictures in a post about her life journey. "Childhood journey till now I’m so happy I have seen ups and downs in and life so happy please comment on my childhood pictures," she wrote.

Barun Sobti admits there was a lot of resistance while casting him in Asur and Halahal. (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times)
Barun Sobti admits there was a lot of resistance while casting him in Asur and Halahal. (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times)
web series

Barun Sobti: Most sensible actors build their image than their craft as that’s how the industry functions

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
With Asur and Halahal’s success behind him, the actor talks about the “difficult industry” to make it in and sustain in; says here image matters a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Swastika says, “I am an established brand in my industry and I don’t want to do something for the heck of it.”
Swastika says, “I am an established brand in my industry and I don’t want to do something for the heck of it.”
web series

Swastika Mukherjee: I don’t want to do mediocre work for the Bollywood stamp

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The Bengali actor feels Paatal Lok and Dil Bechara “put me on the national map and It has been a long journey 20 years to reach this point.”
READ FULL STORY
Barun Sobti admits there was a lot of resistance while casting him in Asur and Halahal. (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times)
Barun Sobti admits there was a lot of resistance while casting him in Asur and Halahal. (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times)
web series

Barun Sobti: Most sensible actors build their image than their craft as that’s how the industry functions

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
With Asur and Halahal’s success behind him, the actor talks about the “difficult industry” to make it in and sustain in; says here image matters a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Swastika says, “I am an established brand in my industry and I don’t want to do something for the heck of it.”
Swastika says, “I am an established brand in my industry and I don’t want to do something for the heck of it.”
web series

Swastika Mukherjee: I don’t want to do mediocre work for the Bollywood stamp

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The Bengali actor feels Paatal Lok and Dil Bechara “put me on the national map and It has been a long journey 20 years to reach this point.”
READ FULL STORY
Vandana Singh (Sourced photo)
Vandana Singh (Sourced photo)
web series

Vandana Singh: You’ve to learn to prove yourself over & over again

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Known for shows like ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Aaj ki Housewife Sab Jaanti Hai’ and ‘Udaan’, actor Vandana Singh strongly feels that coming from a non-film background didn’t impose any limit on her
READ FULL STORY
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame.
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame.
web series

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan on how they learned who'd get Cap's shield

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • Ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's debut this Friday, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan recalled how they learned who'd get Captain America's shield in Avengers: Endgame.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden on sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden on sets of Citadel.
web series

Priyanka swings off harness with Richard Madden in leaked pics from Citadel sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden were seen shooting for their upcoming series, Citadel, in England. Citadel is a 'global event', a collection of spy series from the Russo Brothers.
READ FULL STORY
Arham Abbasi has recently shot web series ‘Prayag’ in his hometown Lucknow. (Sourced photo)
Arham Abbasi has recently shot web series ‘Prayag’ in his hometown Lucknow. (Sourced photo)
web series

Arham Abbasi: I just want to win hearts with my craft

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Lucknowite Arham Abbasi is currently doing a TV serial, has a film and three OTT shows coming up this year. Playing a guy-next-door, baddie, student leader, gangster and a shemale, he is enjoying the variety of roles he is getting to play.
READ FULL STORY
“Often people approach me with offers that are ‘female protagonist role hai, central character hai, festival ke liye film’. It is funny as they think these words will make me accept the projects but that is not my driving force,” says Shweta.
“Often people approach me with offers that are ‘female protagonist role hai, central character hai, festival ke liye film’. It is funny as they think these words will make me accept the projects but that is not my driving force,” says Shweta.
web series

Shweta Tripathi Sharma: I had auditioned for Dangal and Secret Superstar

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:36 PM IST
After a successful 2020, with hit projects like Raat Akeli Hai, Cargo, Mirzapur season 2 and The Gone Game, the actor has four projects lined up this year and is glad she hasn’t reached a point where she had to refuse projects due to date issues.
READ FULL STORY
Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
web series

Falcon and the Winter Soldier first reactions tease big action, political drama

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:22 PM IST
  • The first reactions to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere episode have arrived online. Read on to know what critics think of Marvel's latest show.
READ FULL STORY
Manoj says it is difficult to turn down projects these days because most offers are really worth it and choosing some has become difficult.
Manoj says it is difficult to turn down projects these days because most offers are really worth it and choosing some has become difficult.
web series

Manoj Bajpayee: Acting is difficult; one can’t say I have arrived

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The actor’s finding it difficult to turn down projects these days as most of them are really worth it; he says the focus is always on the content and one has to work hard to create a memorable character
READ FULL STORY
Amruta Subhash in a still from Bombay Begums.
Amruta Subhash in a still from Bombay Begums.
web series

After NCPCR's objection to Bombay Begums, Hansal asks 'do they actually work'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Hansal Mehta has reacted to NCPCR demanding the removal of Bombay Begums from Netflix. The body has objected to the portrayal of children on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Vanessa Kirby shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching The Crown. (AFP)
Vanessa Kirby shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching The Crown. (AFP)
web series

Vanessa Kirby finds Meghan Markle, Prince Harry watching The Crown 'quite mad'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in The Crown, shared her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching the Netflix show.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Aasif Khan on his visit to Lucknow (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)
Actor Aasif Khan on his visit to Lucknow (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)
web series

Aasif Khan: Gambles have worked best for me

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Actor Aasif Khan had a wonderful 2020, with the year seeing the release of ‘Jamtara’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Mirzapur2’. Since then, he has shot two OTT series and one film, while playing the lead in one of them.
READ FULL STORY
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer on divisive finale: 'I don't forgive Wanda'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has said that she doesn't 'forgive' Wanda for what she did in the show.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Pratik Gandhi feels cinema has no language
Actor Pratik Gandhi feels cinema has no language
web series

Pratik Gandhi: Open to exploring different regional cinema

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
It was Gujarati cinema which paved the way to success for Pratik Gandhi, and the actor says he is in no mood to ditch the regional filmdom for Hindi films
READ FULL STORY
