Rakhi Sawant begins shooting for her digital debut, Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. Watch video
- Rakhi Sawant has shared a glimpse from the sets as she began shooting for her digital debut, a web series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has started shooting for her next project, a web series which will mark her digital debut. She shared a small snippet from the sets on Instagram. Titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn, it is being directed by Marukh Mirza.
The video opens to the monitor of the director's camera and then moves to Rakhi who is seated on a sofa with a table in front of her. Dressed in traditional blue attire, complete with elaborate neck piece and mangtika, Rakhi is seen yelling, "Kya kar rahi tum! Pagal ho gai ho? Nazar lag jaegi (What are you doing? Have you gone mad? Something bad may happen)!"
She is showered with currency notes that she collects hurriedly before the director says, "Cut it!" Posting the video, she wrote, "Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza." Marukh has previously written and directed a few films, including Mashooq, Yaara Dildara and Misaal.
Rakhi, who first rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss season one, re-appeared on the show last year when she entered as a challenger and emerged as one of the top finalists. However, she chose to walk away with a cash price of ₹14 lakh instead of fighting for the winner's trophy.
Apart from the web series, Rakhi has revealed that she has been getting offers to appear, together with her husband Ritesh, on a few reality shows. Asked if Nach Baliye 10 was among the offers she has received, Rakhi confirmed talks are on for a "big reality show", though she refused to name the dance reality show.
Recently, Rakhi had shared her childhood pictures in a post about her life journey. "Childhood journey till now I’m so happy I have seen ups and downs in and life so happy please comment on my childhood pictures," she wrote.
