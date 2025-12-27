Ranveer Allahbadia reacts to Saurav Gurjar's threat after India's Got Latent row: ‘Mahabharat's Bheem will beat me now?’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia got embroiled in a controversy in February this year after his appearance at Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, for his remarks on parents and sex. Several celebrities from the industry criticised him on social media, and among them was actor Saurav Gurjar, who threatened to beat him. Now, Ranveer has reacted to the threats and expressed his wish to invite him on his podcast. Ranveer Allahbadia reacted to Saurav Gurjar threatening to beat him for his remarks on India's Got Latent.

When Saurav Gurjar threatened Ranveer Allahbadia

In February, Saurav, who is popularly known for his tenure in WWE and his role as Bhima in the TV show Mahabharat, shared a video criticising Ranveer's remarks on India's Got Latent. He said, "Ranveer, who is quite popular, calls people on his podcast, and I have seen his podcasts too, but the kind of words he has used in the show, yeh maafi ke kaabil nahi hai. If we don't take action against it today, then he and more people like him will make such bad comments. If we need to save our next generation and our religion, then we need to take action against such people so that no one thinks of doing it again."

He added, "Mujhe toh samajh nahi aarahi ki itna besharam insaan aapne maa-baap se nazre kaise milayega. Aur mujhe itna gussa hai ki kahin bhi Mumbai main, kisi show main yaa party main agar meri mulaqat isse hogyi toh naa toh isko iski security bacha paayegi aur naa hi duniya ki koi bhi takat (I don’t understand how such a shameless person will be able to look his parents in the eye. I am so angry that if I ever run into him anywhere in Mumbai—at a show or at a party—neither his security nor any power in the world will be able to protect him). We have to take action against him."

Ranveer Allahbadia's reply to Saurav Gurjar's threats

In his recent podcast with YouTubers Abhyudaya Mohan and Gautami Kawale, Ranveer reacted to Saurav's threat and said, "Saurav Gurjar? He used to play Bheem in Mahabharat. Bheem was my favourite character. He is saying that he will kill me. I was like, Saurav bro, you? Bheem will beat me now? ‘I will kill you’. (laughs) I was like, Saurav bro you? Bheem will beat me now? I was like yo!"

When Gautami and Abhyudaya asked if he would ever call Saurav on his podcast, he said, "I will call him because I used to like that old Mahabharat. I like Bheem a lot. He’s been in WWE. As far as he promises not to hit me." He captioned the post, "Love you @thesauravgurjar Bhai."

About India's Got Latent controversy

During his appearance on one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant a hypothetical question about parents and sex that many viewers found deeply offensive. The exchange was meant as a joke but was widely condemned as inappropriate. Multiple FIRs were filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others, even though Ranveer issued a public apology on Instagram. Samay deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his channel during the heat of the backlash.

Ranveer later revealed that he faced severe online harassment and even threats. Later, in March, SC allowed Ranveer to resume uploading his podcasts and shows on social media. But the court ordered him to submit an undertaking that his podcast, The Ranveer Show, would maintain 'morality and decency' and also be suitable for all ages.