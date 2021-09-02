Raqesh Bapat’s sister reacts to his closeness with Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT: ‘It’s cute’

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s closeness has become one of the talking points of Bigg Boss OTT. His sister, Sheetal Bapat, reacted to their bond on the show and said that it is ‘looking good’.

Shamita is Raqesh’s ‘connection’ on Bigg Boss OTT. He often expresses his fondness for her by giving her kisses. Recently, she chose to save him from nominations by tearing a letter sent by her family.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sheetal said about Raqesh and Shamita, “I think it's cute... what the two of them share. Their equation is looking good. We are a close-knit family but when it comes to personal choices, we don’t say anything.”

Sheetal said that while the family was initially sceptical about his participation in Bigg Boss OTT as he is ‘reserved’ and peace-loving, they now love to watch him in the show. She said that from what they knew of Bigg Boss, it was a show with ‘a lot of fights’.

“And my brother is someone who loves to be at peace. We wondered how he would even survive and adjust to all that? We felt that probably by the time he would understand what was happening, the fight will be over! But seeing him like this is new for us all and we are all loving it. My daughters especially love to see their mama on screen. Our lunch and dinner time conversations are all about Bigg Boss now,” she said.

During the recent Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar teased Shamita about demanding a kiss from Raqesh and finding him ‘cute’ as he wore a white kurta-pyjama. Shamita blushed as Raqesh told Karan, “I think she is very pretty, very hot, very caring and a great person. She is a complete package.”

However, Raqesh and Shamita later got into a fight after she tore a letter from her family to save him from nominations. Later, she cried for a long time in the bathroom and was consoled by Neha Bhasin.