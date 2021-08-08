Rasika Dugal inspires kids to champion the cause of waste management

Waste management has been a longstanding environmental issue worldwide. Addressing the crisis, actor Rasika Dugal has joined hands with Wish for Earth for the Little Green Brigadiers Campaign, an awareness initiative for the same.

When a group of parents decided to come together to form Wish for Earth to organise activities related to environmental issues for the children in their community, Dugal was game. For the initiative, the Mirzapur actor announced a contest called Impact Of Waste on her social media. Participants aged 6 to 12 years can submit their video entries on how to delineate the impact of waste.

“The idea was to inform children and also engage parents who are making decisions regarding purchase and lifestyle decisions. I thought it was a small but an effective initiative. So they connected with me to help spread the word through my social media accounts and encourage people to participate, I was happy to be able to help,” she says.

Dugal asserts on the importance of starting a conversation about climate change, among others, amid children“while they’re discovering the world”. She says, “Conserving the environment need not only be about making grand changes. It can be about correcting adjustable habits for a greener planet.”