Samay Raina reveals emotional call with dad from Jammu as India-Pakistan tensions escalate: He calls me one last time...

On Thursday night, India said it “neutralised” Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites, including in Jammu and Pathankot. Stand-up comedian Samay Raina took to social media to express his strong support for the Indian Army, while sharing that he was worried about his father, who is in Jammu. Also read: Security beefed up in Delhi amid rising India-Pak tensions At the moment, Samay is in Mumbai, while his family is in Jammu.

Samay also shared that he had spoken to his father, who reassured him that the Indian Armed Forces had ensured his safety.

Samay on call with his father

Samay took to his Instagram Stories to share details about his phone call with his father, who is in Jammu.

He wrote, “My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry—the Indian armed forces have everything under control. His calmness quiets my restless thoughts. I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbour’s lights still glow”.

“I know little about him, that’s just how it is here. I wonder if he, too, has family in Jammu, perhaps in Pathankot or if he might be the son of a brave soldier, who won’t sleep tonight, waiting for a morning call from his father on the front lines. My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind," Samay added.

His Insta Story.

In another story, Samay wrote, “My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian Army. Jai Hind”.

More about the situation in Jammu

As per a report by Hindustan Times, on Thursday, India repelled multiple Pakistani strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, and clamped a blackout across a wide swathe of the western border.

The report also stated that there were unconfirmed reports of Pakistani aircraft, including at least one F-16, being downed and at least one pilot being captured by Indian forces. There were also unconfirmed reports late in the evening that India was using drones to target military locations in Sialkot, Lahore and possibly Islamabad, as a response to the Pakistani strikes. The shower of drone and missile strikes on military sites came a day after India’s Operation Sindoor struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.