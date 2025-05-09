Delhi on high alert, India Gate area evacuated

A high alert was sounded in Delhi, after a Pakistani drone attack was thwarted leading to loud explosions, sirens and blackouts in several border districts in India. India Gate was evacuated as Delhi went on high alert amid rising India-Pakistan tensions(PTI)

People near India Gate, the iconic war memorial, were asked to leave, and traffic there has been regulated by the police.

"Police will stay alert and will keep active. Night vigil has been intensified. We will deploy extra force in every sensitive area," a police officer told PTI.

The Delhi government has also banned its employees from going on leave until further orders.

Security beefed up in national capital

Special police commissioners of all zones are holding meetings with deputy commissioners of all 15 districts in the national capital.

Security personnel have increased vigilance at malls, markets, metro stations, airports, residential areas, hotels and other crowded locations.

Bomb Disposal Squads have also carried out anti-sabotage checks at several locations. Police checks at the borders of the national capital have been ramped up, with vehicles coming to Delhi being checked.

"All DCPs are actively monitoring law and order in their areas. They have already briefed their officers like ACPs and SHOs. DCPs are personally monitoring their area and Delhi Police is ready to deal with any kind of situation," an official told PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania stated, "As part of ongoing anti-terror measures, the police conducted a thorough security inspection at the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station, a vital public installation. During the visit, CISF personnel were briefed, and a focused coordination meeting was held."

He added, “The station is secured with 41 operational CCTV cameras monitoring every critical point. In each shift, 7 male and 2 female CISF personnel remain deployed to ensure robust, round-the-clock security. This will ensure the safety of the commuters.”

Additional security personnel have been deployed at vital locations like New Delhi, central Delhi, the cantonment area, and the IGI Airport. Police are also monitoring social media platforms for potential threats.