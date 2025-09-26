Did Sameer Wankhede's wife take a dig at Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood? ‘Drug problem not to be laughed at’

Sameer Wankhede has filed a ₹2 crore defamation suit against Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, alleging that their show, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, shows him in a negative light and carries false and defamatory content. Adding to the buzz, Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar’s Instagram post has now grabbed attention, where she seemingly takes a sly dig at Aryan and the show. Bollywood filmmaker Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood was released on September 18.

Sameer Wankhede’s wife post gets into the spotlight

Soon after news broke of Sameer dragging Shah Rukh and Aryan to court, a post by his wife, actor Kranti Redkar, caught the attention of social media users. Interestingly, she had shared it just two days after the show’s release.

Kranti had shared a video of her husband in which he was speaking about drug abuse among youngsters. She captioned the video as, "Drug problem is deep, it's not something to be made fun of or laughed at. Hope people realise the seriousness of this problem before it's too late.”

She went on to give shout-out to Sameer writing, “Keep up the good work @swankhede.irs, your contribution to the society is profound . And we are all very proud of you. You could spend weekends having fun, going for vacations, but you choose to conduct Antidrugs awareness lectures and programs. Talking to the youth , shaping their young minds . We all stand by you and your movement.”

Sameer Wankhede takes Aryan to court

On Thursday, Sameer filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking reliefs in the nature of “permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against the Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with Netflix."

Sameer filed defamation suit over allegedly defamatory portrayal of him in the Netflix series. He is seeking an injunction on the show.

In his plea, Sameer has alleged that one particular scene in the show ‘mocks’ him, adding that it “contains false, malicious, and defamatory content aimed at damaging his reputation.” The suit claims that the series portrays “anti-drug enforcement agencies” in a negative light and can “erode public confidence in law enforcement institutions.”

The suit is claiming damages of ₹2 crore to be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for treatment of cancer patients.

About the show

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav, Bobby, Manoj Pahwa, and Anya Singh in lead roles. The show was released on September 18 on Netflix. The show comes with a lot of cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi to Ranbir Kapoor.

The show opened to a positive response and went on to amass 2.8 million views in its first week of release on Netflix. According to Tudum, the streamer's data wing, the show is ranked number 4 worldwide among all non-English language shows of the week.