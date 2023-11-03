Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to feature as guests on Koffee With Karan 8 episode 3: Report

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the Koffee couch on the premiere episode, and Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol featured on episode 2, the next set of guests set to appear on Koffee With Karan season 8 are Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. As per a report by Zoom, the Sara and Ananya episode will take a slightly different route, 'offering a more playful and even naughty vibe compared to the previous ones'. Also read: Karan Johar addresses trolls after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Koffee With Karan episode

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday at Mili screening. (File Photo/ Varinder Chawla)

As per a source quoted in the report, filmmaker and Koffee With Karan (KWK) host Karan Johar is keen on ensuring that his chat show caters to a wide spectrum of viewers, 'making this episode a special treat for the younger audience'. This will be both Sara Ali Khan and Ananya's third appearance on the show as guests.

Sara Ali Khan's Koffee With Karan journey

Sara made her KWK debut with season 6 in 2018. The actor appeared on an episode of the celebrity chat show with father-actor Saif Ali Khan. She made her acting debut weeks later with the romantic film Kedarnath co-starring the last Sushant Singh Rajput. Last year, on Koffee With Karan season 7, Sara was joined by actor Janhvi Kapoor on the Koffee couch.

Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan

The actor first appeared on the Karan Johar-hosted show in 2019. In Koffee With Karan season 6, Ananya was seen as a guest alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, months before the release of their film Student of the Year 2. The 2019 movie marked Ananya's Bollywood debut. Last year, Ananya and her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda graced the Koffee couch in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7.

Koffee With Karan season 8

The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 featured brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. In the emotional episode, the actors recalled the days they were not doing well on the professional front. Meanwhile, the first KWK episode of this season featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, both of whom made several revelations about their relationship.

The couple also opened up about the period, when Deepika struggled with anxiety and depression. Deepika said she wasn't committed to Ranveer and that she was also meeting some other men, when they started dating. Since then, Deepika has been facing a barrage of trolling for her remark about casual dating.

