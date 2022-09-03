Shah Rukh Khan's CA told him 'Why don't you learn something from Gauri', reveals Karan Johar

Karan Johar has revealed what Shah Rukh Khantold him about Gauri “being the only profitable member in the house” during the pandemic. The filmmaker was seen chatting with Gauri and Maheep Kapoor when he shared a fun conversation he had with Shah Rukh one day. Also read: Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. An episode shows Karan and Maheep chatting with interior designer Gauri at her showroom. Sharing a chat with how Gauri earned well during the pandemic, Karan said, “The other day Shah Rukh had made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house.'”

Gauri didn't look impressed and said, “He loves to say all these things. He likes to hype me a bit.” But Karan went on to praise her further, saying, “More power to you. That's amazing.”

It seems when the theatres were shut and shoots were stopped during lockdown, interior designing business witnessed a boom as people remained at home and wanted better interiors.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 brings back the gang of Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey, Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and Samir Soni's wife and actor Neelam Kothari. Gauri Khan and Karan Johar also have guest appearances on the show along with many other industry celebrities.

Shah Rukh is meanwhile, gearing up for his onscreen comeback next year. He has already shot for Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan in pipeline. The first looks of Pathaan and Jawan have garnered a positive response from the audience.

