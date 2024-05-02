 Shekhar Suman gets emotional remembering the death of his son: ‘I felt helpless’ | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Shekhar Suman gets emotional remembering the death of his son: ‘I felt helpless’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 02, 2024 08:36 PM IST

In a recent interview, Heeramandi actor Shekhar Suman remembered how he felt when his first son, Ayush, died.

Actor Shekhar Suman recently got emotional while talking about his late son Ayush Suman. In an interview with ABP News, he remembered how his family felt when Ayush was diagnosed with Endomyocardial Fibrosis (EMF), which led to his death. (Also Read: Shekhar Suman defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali's anger issues: 'Raj Kapoor, K Asif were also like this')

Shekhar Suman lost his older son Aayush when he was 11.
Shekhar Suman lost his older son Aayush when he was 11.

‘I tried everything to save him’

In the interview, when Shekhar was asked how he handled work, his wife’s grief and his son’s sickness back then, he replied, “It often happens that a woman looks after her home, so she’s (his wife Alka) strong even in heartbreaking situations; it’s the man who breaks. My father was a good doctor; he was the one who noticed there was something wrong with my son. He was a great doctor but couldn’t save his own grandson.”

He added that his son lived for four years after the diagnosis despite being given less than a year to give, “After we ran tests, we realised he had Endomyocardial Fibrosis (EMF), it’s rare. We were told he had only 8 months to live; we felt like we would die too. He lived for four years. There hasn’t been a religious place I didn’t visit or medicine I didn’t try. There can be nothing more heartbreaking than a parent seeing their child dead; the wound has only deepened with time.” Ayush lived till he was 11.

Recent work

Shekhar and his younger son Adhyayan Suman recently worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Based on the life of courtesans in pre-Independent India, the series sees them play nawabs. Shekhar plays Zulfilkar, Manisha Koirala’s Mallikajaan’s patron, while Adhyayan plays a younger version of him, apart from another character. The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Shekhar Suman gets emotional remembering the death of his son: ‘I felt helpless’
