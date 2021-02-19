IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
web series

Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life

The popular characters of television shows such as Qubool Hai, Jamai Raja etc, are back in new avatar with new story, but on a new platform.
READ FULL STORY
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST

The streaming space is fast becoming a place to bring back characters of popular shows, and script an edgier chapter. The new trend is not only packed with nostalgia for the audience, but also allows actors to keep the vibe from the TV alive, without the monotony.

“The web version can be tweaked into edgier and sharper storylines where TV falls short of in terms of restrictions and boundaries set for the TV,” says actor Nia Sharma, who is seen in spin off of her show, Jamai Raja.

Just a glance into the OTT space will show the presence of shows such as Jamai 2.0, Qubool Hai 2.0, Ishq Aaj Kal, and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2.

Elaborating on why these shows are a hit on the web medium, Sharma adds, “The pros of the web versions are that when the same characters fade on TV and the show goes off air, the web version allows the same characters to be presented in a different element altogether to bring something fresh to the audience keeping the vibe from TV alive.”

While many often complain that TV shows get boring after a point of time, these spin offs come with a breath of fresh air.

“There were some great shows on television, which ended for whatever reasons. They still have great recall value and craze where some iconic characters and couples are fresh in the minds of people. It makes the digital version a great way of telling the story with those characters with the same kind of chemistry and equation,” says director Ankush Mohla, who has worked on Qubool Hai 2.0 along with Glen Barretto.

A still from Qubool Hai 2.0 starring Karan Singh Grover.
A still from Qubool Hai 2.0 starring Karan Singh Grover.

He adds that the way these shows are shot, the mounting on an OTT show is different as compared to TV.

“They have big scale and the characters are not confined to the limitations of TV. They are slightly more different from what you have seen on TV,” explains Mohla.

Not only the story, the way of approaching the story is also very different, points Barretto, adding that while the storytelling remains more character driven, the time format is very different.

“Like for a serial, you have a lot of time to spend on situations on strategy, but for OTT, you get a shorter gestation period in terms of your character development and the events unfolding. The hook makes it interesting to watch and keep people engaged. So, it becomes a binge watch because the events are more rapid,” Barretto says.

Though the trend has been explored in the past as well, it has found new popularity in the recent years. It is expected to grow even further.

“There are many great stories which have been told on television and characters which are very popular. People want to see them in a different avatar and on a different platform with a different style of storytelling,” Barretto concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in a still from web show Jamai Raja 2.0.
web series

Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The popular characters of television shows such as Qubool Hai, Jamai Raja etc, are back in new avatar with new story, but on a new platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From TV to films to the web platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar has had quite a smooth transition from one medium to the other.
From TV to films to the web platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar has had quite a smooth transition from one medium to the other.
web series

Sharad Kelkar: Good actors who could not make in TV and films are getting a chance now, thanks to OTT

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Actor Sharad Kelkar who was seen in web series Black Widows and film Laxmii that opted for a direct-to-OTT release, says it is finally that people understood the worth of the web platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharib Hashmi in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Sharib Hashmi in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Known for his roles in OTT series ‘The Family Man’, ‘Scam 1992…’ and film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, actor Sharib Hashmi feels that finally he has arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sandhya Mridul was recently seen in web series Tandav.
Actor Sandhya Mridul was recently seen in web series Tandav.
web series

Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Actor Sandhya Mridul has a couple of new series that she is going to be a part of and is looking forward to showcasing it to her audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pratik Gandhi garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in web series Scam 1992.
Actor Pratik Gandhi garnered a lot of praise for his portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in web series Scam 1992.
web series

Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Basking in the glory of multiple awards that he has been receiving, Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi recalls how there was a time when he used to approach people and now the same set of people want to partner with him in some way or the other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's upcoming web series.
Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's upcoming web series.
web series

Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The show will mark his digital debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amyra Dastur has been a part of web shows such as Trip 2, Tandav and the upcoming Dongri To Dubai.
Amyra Dastur has been a part of web shows such as Trip 2, Tandav and the upcoming Dongri To Dubai.
web series

Amyra Dastur: Bollywood is no longer a superstar-driven industry

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Acknowledging the contribution of OTT platforms in bringing about this change, the actor says that it has propelled amazing actors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akanksha Puri will be seen next in a web series opposite Randeep Hooda.
Actor Akanksha Puri will be seen next in a web series opposite Randeep Hooda.
web series

Akanksha Puri: On OTT, you are not there just to add some glamour

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Actor Akanksha Puri will be seen romancing Randeep Hooda in a web series, Inspector Avinash, which is inspired by the life of police officer Avinash Mishra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Simone Ashley to play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
Simone Ashley to play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
web series

Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Simone Ashley, who is widely known for her role as Olivia Hanan on the Netflix dramedy series Sex Education, will play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
web series

Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt is queen of this relentless world. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming web series, Bombay Begums. The show is about five women's journey as they long for respect, love, money and power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Urvashi Rautela is in Lucknow these days to shoot for OTT series ‘Inspector Avinash’ (Sourced)
Actor Urvashi Rautela is in Lucknow these days to shoot for OTT series ‘Inspector Avinash’ (Sourced)
web series

Urvashi Rautela: Time to prove my versatility as an actor

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Actor Urvashi Rautela is all upbeat about her upcoming projects which will present her in new genres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover will star in Amazon's new show based on Mr and Mrs Smith.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover will star in Amazon's new show based on Mr and Mrs Smith.
web series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith series

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover are coming together for an Amazon series based on the film Mr and Mrs Smith, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from Scam 1992 based on 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta
A still from Scam 1992 based on 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta
web series

Reality bites OTT: Content creators’ tryst with true tales

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Ashram, Scam 1992, Jeet Ki Zid, Avrodh-- what do these web series have in common besides their immense popularity? Well these are all inspired by real life stories and personal stories of tragedy and success and happy events
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta shares she has played a number of dramatic roles and would love some happy ones too.
Shweta shares she has played a number of dramatic roles and would love some happy ones too.
web series

Shweta Tripathi: I am driven by passion and not money or commercial appeal

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The actor finds joy in living life via characters that she plays and with the rise of OTT, she feels we have to be responsible for what we put out
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone stars in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika.
Sunny Leone stars in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika.
web series

Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot. Sunny is safe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Vikram Bhatt opened up about the ugly situation on the set of his web series Anamika, when people from the Fighters' Association allegedly barged in. He said his first instinct was to ensure Sunny Leone's safety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP