Special Ops 1.5 trailer: Disney+ Hotstar show traces Kay Kay Menon's journey to becoming best RAW Agent

Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of Special Ops 1.5 on Monday and it has teased an epic prequel series revolving around Himmat Singh. The character, a RAW agent, is played by Kay Kay Menon.

The trailer opens with Vinay Pathak’s Abbas Sheikh sitting at the interrogation table with a couple of investigators, played by Parmeet Sethi and Kali Prasad Mukherjee. The duo is investigating Himmat's journey from being a suspended officer to becoming the most sought-after RAW agent of his time.

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Special Ops 1.5 also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Vikram Singh, and Santanu Ghatak.

Speaking about the series, Neeraj said, “Special Ops has managed to create a space in the hearts of audiences as each character’s story became an intense driving point in the series. But one character that massively stood out for fans was Himmat Singh. With Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, we wanted to build the Universe of Special Ops and give fans of our show a glimpse of the making of their favourite R&AW agent. Viewers will see what made Himmat Singh the man they loved in the first instalment.”

Kay Kay Menon added, “Special Ops 1.5 will see the more impulse-driven youthful side of Himmat which required the actor in me to adapt to it without losing the basic grain and essence of the person called Himmat. It had to be done in a way that, though he is different, yet the audiences could extrapolate and feel that yes this person would and could become the Himmat that we have seen in Special Ops 1.”

Special Ops 1.5 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 12. The first season was released in 2020.