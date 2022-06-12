Squid Game season 2 officially announced by Netflix, director Hwang Dong-hyuk shares details

On Sunday, the second season of the Korean thriller show Squid Game was announced by Netflix on social media. Posting a note by Squid Game's writer, director, producer, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix shared the news with the fans. The first season of the show was released last year and was critically acclaimed and popular among fans. Also Read: Money Heist spin-off Berlin announced, Squid Game star roped in for Korean version of the show

In the first tweet, Netflix announced the news saying, “Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2."

Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!

In the same thread, Netflix shared the director's note for the fans. The post was captioned, “Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans:” The message reads, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend Cheoul-su."

Reacting to the news, one fan wrote, “OMG! I just can't wait for this.” Another one wrote, “I wonder you must have raised the actors fees to some another level.” While one wrote, “It better be good," some people called the show “overrated.”

Squid Game tells the story of cash-strapped individuals competing in children's games for a chance to win a large sum of money but for the losers, death is the only option. The show was, at one time, the most-watched series on Netflix globally

In December last year, during an interaction with Korean network KBS, Hwang revealed that not only has he finalised the plotline for the second season but he is also in talks with Netflix for the show’s third season. In the same interview, Hwang also talked a bit about Season 2's storyline. He said, “The focus will be the story of Seong Gi Hun (played by lead actor Lee Jung) unravelling (the mysteries of the organisation behind the game). The overarching plotline of Season 2 will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after.”

