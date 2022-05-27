Stranger Things season 4: Gateway of India lit up to celebrate release of Volume 1 on Netflix. See pics

The final and fourth season of Netflix's original show Stranger Things premiered on the streaming giant on Friday, May 27, after a long wait of almost three years. The first volume of season 4 containing seven episodes is out now, while the second volume with two episodes will be released on July 1. Gateway of India in Mumbai was lit up hours before the first volume started streaming on Netflix to celebrate its launch. Also Read| Stranger Things recap: We rewatched the Netflix series so you don't have to. Here's a refresher ahead of season 4

The iconic landmark displayed a larger-than-life projection of the show's theme to celebrate the premiere. Keeping in line with the plot of Stranger Things, where a rift in our world opens to the parallel universe Upside Down, the monument displayed rifts on it with the help of projection mapping. It also showed pictures of the leading characters of the show including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max, as well as scenes from the series. Several fans could be seen clicking pictures of the light show.

Gateway of India lit up to celebrate Stranger Things' season 4 release.

The Gateway of India was one of the 15 prominent monuments across 14 countries that will display rifts to mark the launch of Stranger Things. Empire State Building in New York, Duomo Square in Milan, Bondi Beach in Australia, Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia, and The Wawel Castle in Krakow are among the other monuments joining the unique celebrations.

Apart from English, the popular science fiction horror drama is also available to watch in three Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The synopsis of season 4 reads, "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

