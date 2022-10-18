Sumeet Vyas recalls Pakistan road trip where immigration officer caught his team with alcohol

Actor Sumeet Vyas has said that he once travelled to Pakistan for a play, and the immigration officers proved to be very helpful and friendly after they found out that his team was carrying alcohol across the border. The team had been asked not to carry any alcohol to the neighbouring country. He also called the trip, his craziest road trip. (Also read: Sumeet Vyas says Tripling 3 won't repeat mistakes from season 2)

Sumeet is currently gearing up for the third season of his popular web show Tripling. The show is also about a family taking road trips for various reasons and discovering each other's lives during the journey. Sumeet features on the show along with actors Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Sumeet told India Today, "We had gone to Pakistan to perform a play and we had crossed the Wagah border on foot. And then, we took a car and went there. The company owners had specifically told us that don't carry alcohol because it is not allowed in that country. But as luck would have it, somebody would carry it in their bag. But their immigration officers were very gracious. They asked, 'ye kiska hai' (who owns this? we are keeping it with us. When you return, you can take it'. They put a label and kept it in their office."

He added, "After 15 days of the tour, when we came back, it was exactly there - the same quantity. And he (the immigration officer) remembered aapka ye reh gaya tha (your stuff is left here). "

Tripling is produced by Arunabh Kumar of The Viral Fever (TVF) and is directed by Neeraj Udhwani. Arunabh and Sumeet have co-written the story. Sumeet has also written the screenplay and dialogues in collaboration with Abbas Dalal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON