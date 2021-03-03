Sushmita Sen starts Aarya 2 shoot in Jaipur: 'Hell hath no fury like a woman reborn’

Actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday said that she has started shooting for season two of her web series Aarya in Jaipur. The Disney Hotstar series, which released in June last year, is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.

In a post on Instagram, the 45-year-old actor said that she is excited to begin shoot for the sophomore season. "Hell hath no fury like a woman ‘Reborn’ #Aarya #season2 #jaipur #khammaghani #privet I love you guys!!! #superexcited," she wrote alongside a photo from the sets.





In the show, Sen plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband (Chandrachur Singh) is shot. She gets to know that he may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her family.

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya received critical acclaim when its first season debuted on the streamer. The show marked Sen's return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film No Problem.

Madhvani serves as the director on the show along with Modi and Vinod Rawat. Penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary, the first season of Aarya also featured Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kripalani, Vikas Kumar, Sikander Kher, Maya Sarao, Sugandha Garg and Ankur Bhatia.

Talking about Sushmita's performance, the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Sushmita benefits a lot with Aarya being written as a gentle, modern woman on the cusp of power. She adds her own flair to the role, calling people ‘baccha’ and ‘jaan’ as she so often does in real life as well. Thankfully for her, it fits Aarya rather well. However, it is still a challenge for her to get the deep sorrow of a loved one’s death across the screen. The wailing never seems natural or convincing and ends up quite comical when you add ladoos to the mix."

