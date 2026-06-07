Teach You a Lesson row explained: Why Kim Mu Yeol replaced Kim Nam Gil in divisive show based on 'cancelled' webtoon

The original Korean version was placed on an indefinite hiatus. The creators also apologized, admitting that while they meant to highlight the discrimination multiethnic families face in South Korea, their execution was deeply offensive and hurtful.

In 2023, the popular webtoon faced massive backlash over an episode involving a Korean-American teacher and a multiethnic student. Readers worldwide accused the creators of using harmful racial stereotypes. The controversy grew so intense that the platform WEBTOON completely removed the series from its North American platform and issued an apology.

Netflix’s new Korean series Teach You A Lesson , starring Kim Mu Yeol, premiered on June 5 amid intense controversy. The web series was already one of the most heavily debated K-dramas in recent years before the filming even began. Based on a popular webtoon Get Schooled by writer Yong Taek Chae and artist Garam Han, the story follows members of a fictional government bureau trying to fix South Korea's troubled school system. However, the show faced immediate backlash over the controversial themes of its source material, major casting complaints, and public doubt over whether such a sensitive topic should even be adapted for TV.

Later, during a press conference for The Fiery Priest 2, the actor explained his choice further, emphasizing his responsibility to his audience. He told the South Korean media, “I'm deeply interested in what constitutes a good adult. But if audiences are uncomfortable with a project, declining such roles is the right choice.”

In November 2024, Kim Nam Gil addressed the situation directly on social media by saying, “It's true that my agency received an offer for Get Schooled at the company level. However, I need time to personally review it first—whether to decline or accept—so that I can politely convey my decision to those who made the offer. But right now, I have no time or energy to think about anything other than The Fiery Priest.”

When news broke about a live-action adaptation, all eyes turned to the casting. Popular South Korean actor Kim Nam Gil, famous for his hit series The Fiery Priest, was reportedly in talks to play Na Hwa Jin, the tough school supervisor at the heart of the story. However, the casting rumour quickly sparked backlash. Some fans urged him to reject the role due to the webtoon's past controversies.

Teachers' groups also raised concerns The original webtoon faced heavy criticism for its controversial take on gender politics and school discipline. Readers argued that the story mocked feminist views and wrongly promoted physical punishment as a valid way to handle misbehaving students.

Korean teachers' groups also expressed deep concern that the series may glorify school violence. They warned that the story frequently showed authority figures using physical force to discipline teenagers. Educators urged viewers to remember that fiction is not a real-world solution to the complex issues in South Korea's classrooms.

A new lead and a different approach After Kim Nam Gil exited the show, Kim Mu Yeol stepped in to play Na Hwa Jin. Following the release of all episodes on June 5, videos of his performance quickly went viral on social media. At the show's press conference, Mu Yeol addressed the casting controversy directly. He explained that his focus remained entirely on what the project itself represented. He expressed hope that audiences would judge his performance on its own merits, adding that actors ultimately communicate through their work.

Director Hong Jong Chan, known for Juvenile Justice, also spoke about the early production hurdles. He noted that the team approached the webtoon adaptation with extreme caution due to concerns over the controversial source material.

According to Jong Chan, the team deliberately dropped the webtoon's most controversial concepts. He said, “We didn't intend to exaggerate or impose. Instead, we strived to reflect real-life situations and build empathy. Watching my own children's experiences, I've seen that many things in schools haven't changed. People are struggling more. I hope viewers, whether students or parents, will reflect on what they can do from their positions.” The director also clarified that the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB) featured in the show is strictly a fictional, not a real-world policy suggestion.