The Ba***ds of Bollywood first reviews say Aryan Khan has 'killed it in amazing, spoofy' show: 'Binge karna padega'

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is still a few hours from release, but a few folks from the Hindi film industry were lucky enough to catch an early glimpse of the first episode last night (Wednesday). Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix organised a special screening of the first episode of the show for celebrity friends in Mumbai. And the first reactions from the screening are out now, with all of them praising Aryan's direction and the show's fun and spoofy tone. The Ba***ds of Bollywood first review: Aamir Khan with Lakshya in the Netflix show.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood first review

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a spoofy take on the Hindi film industry, following the fortunes of two young actors - Aasmaan, an outsider and Karishma, a star kid. The first review of the show was posted by filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who had directed Aryan's father, Shah Rukh, in Raees.

Taking to Twitter (now X), the filmmaker wrote, "Not Star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan's @NetflixIndia show!! Bhai Binge Karna padega!!!" Rahul congratulated the show's other writers as well as Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan for the show. “Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the proud parents have given a winner ♥️ I know the hard work that’s gone into this baby- 6years or so !! Amazing @gaurikhan @iamsrk! It’s the “writing on the screen” that makes the magic- & Ofcourse the Direction.”

Further, the filmmaker also praised the cast and said the show is bingeworthy. "All the talented actors - the team - Kudos- man great fun - public dekho- watch it - binge watch it! Kid you killed it !! 👊🏽👊🏽 #MonicaShergill #BellaBajaria- Bravo," his tweet read.

Sunita Gowariker praises Aryan Khan for his debut.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's wife, Sunita Gowariker, also praised the show in a sweet note she posted on Instagram Stories. Posting a photo with Aryan, she wrote, "Dear Aryan, kudos for making such an amazing, entertaining, funny series, Ba***ds of Bollywood. You have outdone yourself. Wishing you success and only success always! God bless you."

All about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. The show also features cameos by Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh among others. It releases on Netflix on 18 September.