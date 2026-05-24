The Boys’ Elon Musk parody leaves world’s richest man fuming: ‘Pathetic’

Musk later reacted to criticism surrounding the finale on X, responding to a post criticizing the show’s ending with a one-word response, “Pathetic.”

In the finale, a satirical character, named Gunter Van Ellis, was introduced as the “world’s richest man,” an “amateur astronaut,” and someone with 17 children. The details given for the character are somewhat similar to some of the details of Elon Musk , and many fans quickly linked the character to Musk. The character was later killed in a brutal sequence involving Homelander. The character and its end triggered major reactions online.

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys has once again sparked controversy after the show’s finale featured a billionaire tech tycoon who was widely interpreted by viewers as a parody of Elon Musk.

The backlash quickly evolved into an online feud between Musk and The Boys' creator Eric Kripke.

Reacting to Musk’s “Pathetic” comment, Kripke mocked the criticism publicly on X and Instagram.

“OMG this is his review of what @TheBoysTV did to Homelander,” Kripke wrote. “I’ll never get a better review ever.”

Musk later intensified the criticism by mocking the finale and making additional comments about the showrunner online.

"Kripke probably got flack from his wife’s bf for Homelander being used in based memes and had to write that ending as a groveling apology,” Musk wrote.