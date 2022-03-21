The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Muditaa: '12 saal pehle...'

The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora has shared photos from his wedding on Instagram. Writing a long note, Gagan revealed that 12 years back when he first saw his wife Muditaa, he had told his friends that she was going to be their 'bhabhi'. Television actors Barkha Singh, Flora Saini and social media influencer Dolly Singh were among those who congratulated him on his wedding. (Also Read: Madhuri Dixit's line from The Fame Game roasting privileged ‘young stars’ is a hit: ‘Apply some ice on burnt areas')

Sharing the pictures, Gagan wrote, “Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey. You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look.”

He added, “She said if you like it, put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di. Kiss leechad ke saath fass gayi hai kuch din mein pata chalega (she will get to know in a few days what she has landed herself in). Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey (Till then, please welcome Mrs. Arora). Pic 2 (of the couple running in their wedding outfits): this was plan B agar gharwaley nahi maantey (Plan B if our parents would have said no to our wedding). P.S - Aaj se 12 saal pehle @muditaa.d ko dekhkr apney doston ko bola tha yahi tumhari bhabhi banegi (12 years back, when I first saw Muditaa, I told my friends that she will be your sister-in-law)”

Barkha Singh commented on the post, “Hahahahaha Gaggu knowing you, I wasnt sure if this is a prank of its true. Congratulations.” Flora Saini said, “Heyyy congratulationssss.” Dolly Singh wrote, “Omg congratulations Gagannnn yar.” Television actor Anshuman Malhotra commented, “Sahi khel gaye bhai bahaut bahaut mubarak ho dono ko bahaut dher saara pyar (played well brother, lots of best wishes and love).”

In an interview with India Today, Gagan opened up about working with Madhuri Dixit in Fame Game. He said, “I felt intimidated before meeting her because she is a superstar. But the moment I met her, she made me very comfortable and she is very warm and gracious. We had a great talk about acting and the kind of role I was portraying on the show. And she said whatever she had seen she liked it.”

