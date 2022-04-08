The Kardashians premiere: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold hands; Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker join event

Reality show star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian was seen with her family at the premiere of their upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, in Los Angeles. She was joined by her boyfriend, comedian-actor Pete Davidson as well. They were seen holding hands as they stepped out of their car. (Also read: The Kardashians trailer: Kim Kardashian and her sisters are back, Kanye West, Pete Davidson, baby Baker make highlights)

Kim wore a fitted silver dress with straps and a large silver necklace. She tied her hair in a bun. Pete was seen in a white T-shirt and black blazer with his dark sunglasses. Also present at the premiere was Khloe Kardashian in a beige dress and with daughter True in her arms. Kris Jenner wore a pink dress and was seen with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Also seen was the eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian with fiance Travis Barker and her kids Penelope and Mason. Her ex Scott Disick also attended the event with his new girlfriend.

Kim's other two sisters--Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner--were not part of the premiere. Her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were not spotted either.

Kim recently made her relationship with Pete official by sharing pictures with him on Instagram. They have been dating for about six months now, ever since she made an appearance on Saturday Night Live as a host. She and Pete were part of an Aladdin skit and even shared a kiss during the act.

Last month, Kim revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Pete already "has a few tattoos" dedicated to her, and that the one honouring her legal aspirations was her favourite. It says ‘MY GIRL IS A LAWYER.’

Kim is in the middle of a nasty divorce with ex-husband and rapper, Kanye West. After learning about her dating Pete, Kanye launched multiple attacks at him on social media. Kim shares all her four children with Kanye West. She filed divorce with West in February 2021 and was declared legally single last month.

The Kardashians premieres on April 14.

