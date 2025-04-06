The Lady's Companion: Will there be a season 2 of the Netflix series? Here's What we know

The Lady's Companion, a Spanish comedy-drama series that debuted on Netflix on March 28, 2025, transports viewers to late 19th-century Madrid. The show follows Elena Bianda, an ambitious young chaperone played by Nadia de Santiago, navigating romance and societal expectations. The Lady's Companion has drawn comparisons to Bridgerton among fans yet there's one burning question on everyone’s mind: will there be a Season 2? The Lady's Companion is a Netflix series set in 19th-century Madrid.(@nadiadesantiago90/Instagram)

Will there be a Season 2 of The Lady's Companion?

While Netflix has not officially confirmed a second season of The Lady's Companion, recent updates from the show's creator, Gema R. Neira have sparked excitement among fans. In a recent interview, when asked about updates on a second season, she told Infobae, “We're working on it."

Moreover, the media outlet reported that Isa Montalbán who plays Cristina on the show, teased about the development of the second installment, adding, that “everything is very fast these days." This has given hope to the fans that there is a high possibility that the show will be renewed for another season.

If this is to be believed that the show is already under development, the second season can be expected around next year, given the schedule for season one is followed, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Netizens review The Lady’s Companion, compare it to Bridgerton

A user wrote on X, “Just finished watching 'The Lady's Companion' on Netflix and I had so much fun watching it! I missed a good funny and a little crazy show. And can we appreciate these hotties???" A second user wrote, “this absolute golden retriever that deserves the whole world and more!! i neeeeeed y’all to watch the lady’s companion so i can get my season two.”

A third user wrote, “If you like #Bridgerton and want something similar to watch in the meantime I recommend #theladyscompanion on Netflix. It’s about a lady’s companion (think of a younger Lady Danbury type) and has forbidden romance, enemies to lovers, & secrets. Also the oldest sister is a mess!”

Another user wrote, “Okay I just spent all day watching The Lady's Companion on Netflix and omg I NEED SEASON 2. Also? This is way more fun than Bridgerton. I need 6 more seasons of this candy-coated lunacy plz.”

A user requested, “Pls pls watch the lady's companion! It's so good! If you like romcom, period drama, then this is for you! I enjoyed every ep of it and it truly deserves S2 I want my Santi and Elena end game hope netflix renews this.”