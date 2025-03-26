The Wheel Of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins: ‘We are excited to have more Indian actors on the show’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the showrunner gets candid about bringing the world of Robert Jordan's fantasy novels alive on the big screen, and the focus on diversity in the casting.

On The Wheel of Time's diversity

The show is based on Robert Jordan's fantasy novels. Based on the fourth book, The Shadow Rising, the third season continues to follow Rand al'Thor's perilous journey as the Dragon Reborn and the powerful women who strive to guide him.

Opening up about the diverse world of the show, Rafe tells us, “We wanted to see our world in the show. Right from the beginning, I sat with the casting director, and we discussed how the books were famous for being diverse at that time. I wanted the show to feel the same. I wanted us to find actors from all over the world, and we did. We hired extra casting directors in Japan, India, South Africa and Latin America. We tried to get people from all over the world. We have so many people from different walks of life,” he shares, adding, “We have people use their natural accents on the show to outside of American accents because it is special world”.

Talking about Priyanka, Rafe shares, “When Priyanka performs, she talks about not being able to use her natural accent (elsewhere). On our show, she just speaks how she speaks naturally, and it feels really comfortable and natural to the character. This is a show that is set all over the world, and it's great for us to be able to have people come in from all over the world."

On having more Indian actors on the show

As the conversation unfolds, one question arises: Will we see more Indian actors joining the cast in the future?

“Yes. We are always excited to have Indian actors on the show. Apart from Priyanka, we have Meera Syal. These characters get big in the first episode of the season, but they play key roles throughout the whole season. The relationship between the two sisters takes an interesting turn.... We are always looking for more people. We have a lot of Indian representation on the show, and it has been great for us. We are always excited to have more,” he asserts.

On the world of The Wheel of Time

In addition to Tar Valon, the season will take viewers to many new regions and cities across the fictional continent of the Westlands, including the vast deserts of the Aiel Waste, the intoxicating and dangerous port city of Tanchico, and the forbidden and fog-shrouded ancient city of Rhuidean. It also stars Priyanka Bose. The third season dropped on Prime Video on March 13.

"We face so many challenges while making the show. We are always extremely ambitious with what we want to do and what we want to attempt, and the emotions that we want to explore. We want to push everything that we can push in the show and make the absolute most we can with the money and the time that we have,” he says.

“The third season delivers a new world on screen. It is not just the same as going back to one of our old sets. We have to build entirely new sets, and oftentimes go to new countries. Our costume designer has to build a look and feel for a whole city and culture of people. Do the richest people. How do the poorest people look? How do these look blend? Achieving these world is a huge challenge for us. And it is always an exciting one,” he ends.