IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple Kapadia ‘upstaged’ Saif Ali Khan, praises him too
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
Twinkle Khanna praised her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
web series

Twinkle Khanna reviews Tandav, says Dimple Kapadia ‘upstaged’ Saif Ali Khan, praises him too

  • Twinkle Khanna shared a review of Tandav, which said that Dimple Kapadia 'upstaged' her co-star Saif Ali Khan. While Twinkle praised Saif's performance as well, she said that 'mama bear is still the best'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:58 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna showered praise on her mother, Dimple Kapadia, for her performance in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. Twinkle shared a review of the show, which said that Dimple ‘upstaged’ her co-star Saif Ali Khan, and said that she is ‘so bloody proud’.

“My mama is the best! So bloody proud of her #tandav,” Twinkle wrote, sharing a review of Tandav. Dimple plays Anuradha Kishore, an ambitious senior politician and associate of the three-time prime minister Devki Nandan, who seizes the opportunity of his death and challenges his son on his own turf.

In a follow-up tweet, Twinkle clarified that ‘Saif is in fine form’ in Tandav, as are the other actors. However, she is biased towards Dimple’s performance.

“P.S. Saif is in fine form and so are Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and Kumud Mishra to name just a few of the fine actors in Tandav. But...mama bear is still the best and that is my biased opinion:) #Tandav,” she wrote.

Twinkle Khanna was all praise for Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.
Twinkle Khanna was all praise for Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tandav.


Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is a nine-part series that gives viewers a peek into the dark underbelly of Indian politics. The show also features Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Anuup Sonii and others.

Also read | Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film

Twinkle is one of Dimple’s biggest cheerleaders and often gives her shout-outs on social media. Earlier, after watching Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi espionage thriller Tenet in Scotland, Twinkle had written in an Instagram post, “Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible.”

In November last year, Twinkle took a jibe at Dimple’s culinary skills, as she humorously wrote in an Instagram post, “I love all of Mom’s performances. Even when she acts like she can cook. #momfinallycooking.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tandav twinkle khanna dimple kapadia saif ali khan

Related Stories

Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
web series

Tandav review: Saif's silly show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Tandav review: Hokey and ham-fisted, Saif Ali Khan's sophomore streaming show is a major step down from Sacred Games.
READ FULL STORY
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
tv

Saif Ali Khan on allowing Tandav shoot inside Pataudi: 'I made an exception'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan's upcoming show Tandav was shot at his palace in Pataudi. While Saif allows film crews to rent the outdoor area, this is the first time that something has been shot inside the palace.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
Sidharth Shukla finished three episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video show Tandav.
web series

Sidharth Shukla reviews Tandav, gives a shout-out to Gauahar Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla watched the first three episodes of Tandav and praised the show. He also gave a shout-out to Gauahar Khan and said that he loved her performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
Jennifer Winget has shared a video to announce Code M second season.
web series

Jennifer Winget teases Code M season 2 on Army Day, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Jennifer Winget has announced the beginning of Code M season 2. She had played the role of Major Mehra in season one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
Tandav review: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar has rounded up a fine cast for his streaming debut.
web series

Tandav review: Saif's silly show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Tandav review: Hokey and ham-fisted, Saif Ali Khan's sophomore streaming show is a major step down from Sacred Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WandaVision review: Marvel's first Disney+ show is a mindbender of the highest order.
WandaVision review: Marvel's first Disney+ show is a mindbender of the highest order.
web series

WandaVision review: A mind-bending appetiser before we dine in the multiverse

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:29 PM IST
  • WandaVision review: Is it a loving homage to classic sitcoms or a conventional Marvel spectacle? Here's a review of the first three episodes of the MCU's first Disney+ show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavana Pandey was seen in reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
Bhavana Pandey was seen in reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
web series

Bhavana Pandey: Putting myself out there for the world to judge was scary

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Bhavana Pandey says getting on board the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was rather a tough call for her to take, one that involved lengthy discussions with her family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen in a still from WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision fan theory tries to decipher hidden meaning behind trippy MCU show

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Ahead of WandaVision's release, multiple fan theories about the Marvel show have sprung up online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Saif Ali Khan was thrown off by Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman Khan-style direction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • It took Saif Ali Khan a week to get used to Ali Abbas Zafar's directing style, which the filmmaker had developed while working with Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP