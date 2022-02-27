Twitter is shook by that climax twist of Madhuri Dixit-starrer The Fame Game: 'Still recovering from it'

Madhuri Dixit-starrer web series The Fame Game premiered on Netflix on Friday. In the two days since, countless have binge watched the eight-episode series and many are quite surprised by the shocking twist in the show's final episode. The Fame Game is a thriller about the disappearance of a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand (Madhuri). It tells the story of how the secret layers around her life are revealed as the investigation around the disappearance progresses. (Also read: The Fame Game review: Madhuri Dixit-led Netflix series is a deceptive mystery)

Fans and critics both said that while the real identity of who was truly behind Anamika's disappearance became clear a few episodes into the show, they were still taken aback by the sudden twist in the final episode.

Spoilers for The Fame Game follow.

By the fifth or sixth episode, most viewers said they could deduce who was the mastermind behind Anamika's disappearance. But the show turned that theory on its head by having the accomplice turn on the mastermind in the final moments of the show, leaving the viewers quite ‘shook’. "The main plot for obvious reasons might be predictable halfway but it's the climax twist that stuns you away," tweeted one viewer. Reactions to The Fame Game on Twitter. Reactions to The Fame Game on Twitter.

Many others also took to Twitter to express their admiration for the show's twists and turns and the writing of the climax sequence. "The twist!!! I wasn’t ready #thefamegame," read one tweet. Calling it mind-boggling, a viewer wrote, "Binge watched the entire #TheFameGame last night and I’m still recovering from it. It was so good but equally mind boggling!" Some even called the twist better than the much-talked-about twist from Gehraiyaan, which released two weeks ago. Film analyst Joginer Tuteja tweeted, "Just when you thought that the twist in #Gehraiyaan was shocking, another @karanjohar production, #TheFameGame, brings on a twist which is totally surprising."

Just when you thought that the twist in #Gehraiyaan was shocking, another @karanjohar production, #TheFameGame, brings on a twist which is totally surprising.

Binge watched the entire #TheFameGame last night and I?m still recovering from it..



It was so good but equally mind boggling!



Brilliant performances, a gripping storyline with twists at every turn and an ending you?d never expect

Fans were also in awe of Madhuri's performance at the betrayal in the climax scene with many saying they felt pulled to help the character. "What a twist at the end. Wow!!. Wanted to jump in and break the shutters," tweeted one fan, referring to Anamika's futile attempts at escape in the final episode. Another tweeted, "My GOD the climax literally gave goosebumps, brilliant performance by #MadhuriDixit."

The twist leaves Anamika once again at the mercy of her abductor. With the story ending on a cliffhanger after seemingly reaching a logical conclusion, many viewers felt a second season was a certainty now. "That last twist in the story...ufff Loved it. Now I can't wait to watch the next season," tweeted one fan. OMFG what twist!! can't wait for season 2," echoed another.

For all you bingers - leave ONE emoji as the reaction to the ending of #TheFameGame!



For all you bingers - leave ONE emoji as the reaction to the ending of #TheFameGame!

Many viewers, who haven't yet finished watching the show, were peeved at the spoilers being thrown around on social media. “If I see one more #FameGame spoiler, I’m choosing violence,” tweeted one angry viewer. Even the show's production house Dharmatic urged bingewatchers not to spoil the show for others.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times before the show's release, Madhuri had talked about what differentiates The Fame Game from other thrillers. "This show has the family and interpersonal relationships. Mysteries and murder mysteries are there but not something that takes you behind the curtains of what's happening. This shows you the dark side of the fame and how everyone in the family is not who they say they are. That is it's USP," she told us.

The Fame Game is Madhuri's OTT debut. The series, created by Sri Rao, began streaming on Netlfix on February 25. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Rao, and Lakshvir Saran, and has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. The series has received largely positive reviews with particular praise for Madhuri's performance.

