Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Two Much: Kajol, Twinkle Khanna want to do away with boring chat shows, promise awkward questions to celebrities

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 02:06 pm IST

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to bring their own talk show with celebrities with Two Much, which arrives on Amazon Prime Video on September 25.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's new chat show Two Much. Prime Video will release the show on the platform on September 25. On Friday, the makers dropped a brand new promo of the show that teased what viewers and fans can expect from Two Much, with Kajol and Twinkle as the hosts. (Also read: ‘Unfiltered queens’ Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's new talk show with 'star-studded guest lineup' to release on this date)

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna promise to break the monotony of lifeless chat shows with Two Much.
Kajol and Twinkle promise all the fun

Kajol and Twinkle promise all the fun

The promo begins with Kajol asking, “Tired of the same old celebrity juice?” Twinkle adds, “Bored of dull and lifeless chat shows?” The teaser then adds that with Kajol and Twinkle are all set to bring a new and improved celebrity chat show. What new will this chat show have? Kajol says it will be sprinkled with awkward questions, while Twinkle mentions that the show will have a lot of freshness and energy to it.

The teaser ends with the two chat show hosts hilariously arguing over hardselling their new show so much! Twinkle says Kajol is too much in person and the teaser ends on a funny note. The caption read, “when wit and sass react, the result is Two Much ✨#TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.”

Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, and presented by Oppo with Kohler and Kalyan Jewellers as co-presenters, the show promises unfiltered moments, laughter, and surprises with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

How Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn reacted

After the show was announced, Kajol and Twinkle’s husbands— Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn—reacted to it. Akshay shared the post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Already scared just seeing you two together on the poster, can’t imagine the chaos on the actual show!” Meanwhile, Ajay also took to Instagram stories to share the first look with the caption, “Guests, stay strong.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
