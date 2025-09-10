‘Unfiltered queens’ Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's new talk show with 'star-studded guest lineup' to release on this date

Ever since Prime Video announced Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming talk show Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, fans have been eagerly waiting for details about the guest list and premiere date. Now, the makers have finally revealed the launch date, adding to the growing buzz around the show. New poster of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's new talk show.

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show release date

On Wednesday, Prime Video took to its official Instagram page and shared a new poster of Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The poster shows Kajol and Twinkle holding microphones while twinning in yellow. Sharing the poster, the OTT giant revealed that the show will premiere on 25 September and wrote, “things are about to get a bit Two Much ✨#TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.” A new episode will drop every Thursday.

Fans expressed their excitement for the show in the comments section. One wrote, “Laughter riots for sure.” Another fan commented, “Unfiltered queens! This is gonna be chaotic and fun.” A third wrote, “This is too much.” while another said, “The legends are here.”

Conceptualised and produced by Banijay Asia, and presented by Oppo with Kohler and Kalyan Jewellers as co-presenters, the show promises unfiltered moments, laughter, and surprises with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Talking about the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said, “A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief.”

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn’s reactions

As soon as the show was announced, Kajol and Twinkle’s husbands—Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn—reacted to it. Akshay shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, “Already scared just seeing you two together on the poster, can’t imagine the chaos on the actual show!” Ajay also took to Instagram stories to share the first look with the caption, “Guests, stay strong.”