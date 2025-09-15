Typhoon Family: Release date, plot and more on Lee Jun Ho and Kim Min Ha starrer

Fans of K-drama have another exciting series to look forward to this year. Netflix has announced that Typhoon Family, starring Lee Jun Ho and Kim Min Ha, will be released in October. All about Netflix's new K-drama, Typhoon Family.(X/@netflixkcontent)

Typhoon Family release date and schedule

According to reports by What’s on Netflix, it was originally planned for October 4, 2025. However, Netflix has now confirmed that Typhoon Family will premiere a week later, on October 11, 2025, as revealed in the teaser trailer. It will air until November 30, 2025, and has a total of 16 episodes, with each episode running around 60 minutes.

Typhoon Family plot

The story is about Kang Tae Pung, played by Lee Jun Ho, the CEO of Typhoon Company. After his father’s death, who loved the company more than his own family, Tae Pung tries to protect the company during hard times. The drama is set in the 1997 IMF crisis, and is about family, survival, and resilience in South Korea’s tough times.

Typhoon Family cast

Typhoon Family features two major stars in leading roles. Lee Jun Ho (The Red Sleeve, King the Land) plays Kang Tae Pung. In an official statement as per What's On Netflix, he shared that the drama is about “finding laughter, comfort, and strength with the people you love, while reliving the nostalgia of the 90s.”

Kim Min Ha (Pachinko, Light Shop) stars as Oh Mi Seon. She described the series as being “created with heart” and hopes viewers will feel every moment of the journey, youth, hope, hardship, and triumph.

The supporting cast includes Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Young, Kim Min Seok, Mu Jin Sung, and Jin Seon Kyu, all well-known for their performances in past dramas and films.

What to expect?

With a mix of family drama, business struggles, and historical setting, the Typhoon family promises to be both emotional and nostalgic. Combining a strong cast and direction from Lee Na Jung, this is expected to be one of Netflix’s best K-dramas of 2025. Fans will not have to wait long as Typhoon Family premieres on October 11, 2025, on Netflix.

