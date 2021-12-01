Vijay Varma attributes the OTT for not letting him go out of sight, out of mind

With work coming to a sudden halt during the pandemic, many actors had a tough time maintaining their careers. But, actor Vijay Varma is grateful that he had a different experience altogether. And the actor credits the OTTs for helping him keep the momentum of his career going.

With projects such as Bamfaad (2020), A Suitable Boy, Mirzapur season 2, She and OK Computer releasing digitally, Varma tells us, “OTT kept me going. I was a bit scattered in the beginning because she released just at the time of the first lockdown. But after that I had back-to-back projects coming out. All the work that I did finally released as all these platforms wanted content.”

Calling the last couple of years a “blessing in disguise” for him, Varma, who broke into the scene after his performance in Gully Boy in 2019, says, “We found refuge in arts and audience did that. I am very happy that I was able to reach out to audience through my work and I was in their mind, I didn’t go out of sight.”

The actor also feels that the OTT platforms have given a fresh lease of life to content that was stuck.

“I am glad that we have these streaming services. I know of so many actors whose work relied in theatres, especially the big movie stars who had to wait for theatres to open for work to be seen by people. Frankly I got lucky,” he adds.

The actor has an exciting line up for 2022 with Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen, Hurdang and an untitled project.

“This year has been good for me. I have managed to do three projects. I have work coming out on both cinemas and OTTs. I hope Darlings gets a good theatrical release. I am looking forward to experience how 200- 400 people react to watching me on the big screen again,” he ends.