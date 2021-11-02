Wamiqa Gabbi preps for a more inclusive festive time for stray animals

This Diwali, while it’s time to call on loved ones and celebrate the festivities, Wamiqa Gabbi has a special appeal for her fans.

The actor’s an animal lover and has worked to help rescue dogs and abused animals in Ludhiana and Chandigarh. She has even worked with NGOs that help stray dogs find homes and now she wants people to celebrate responsibly. She urges people to be mindful of not bursting crackers around animals as well as not leave behind half burnt crackers that have the potential to burst later leading to injury of the animals.

The Grahan actor has helped rescue several street dogs and even adopted three of them. She has taken to her social media and is using her network to spread the message of an all-inclusive Diwali this year. She says, “Let’s make this a happy Diwali not just for you and me but for our animal friends too. They don’t have a voice. You and I can become their voice and spread the message among family and friends. We are after all defined by all that we do for the less fortunate. I appeal to all of you to join me in spreading my message of love for these voiceless animals. I will be working on similar efforts through various mediums and platforms to create awareness of a more conscious celebration this festive season too.”