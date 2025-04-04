When Life Gives You Tangerines: This viral scene between Park Bo Gum and IU was unscripted

In a scene from their hit K-Drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU and Park Bo Gum shared a moment that left netizens swooning, with fans believing it was scripted to perfection. However, it was later revealed that the heart-fluttering exchange was completely unscripted, leaving viewers in shock and adding even more charm to their on-screen chemistry. Fans are raving about Park Bo Gum and IU's unscripted hug in When Life Gives You Tangerines, showcasing their natural chemistry. (X/ @Netflix)

Park Bo Gum and IU’s viral moment revealed to be unscripted

Park Bo Gum and IU have been the talk of the town for their latest K-drama on Netflix, a particular scene from the series going viral on social media. The heart-fluttering scene included the two actors embracing each other in a passionate yet emotional hug after a dramatic ocean scene. As the fans were swooning over their chemistry, it turned out that the particular act was not scripted.

Netflix recently released a commentary in which the cast of When Life Gives You Tangerines discussed several scenes from the show including the hug scene. In the video, it was revealed that the hug between Park Bo Gum and IU was not scripted and they went for it simply in the spur of emotions in that moment, as reported by Koreaboo.

There was even a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the moment, where the raw emotion was evident between the two actors, proving it was genuine with no planning involved.

Netizens go into a frenzy over the unscripted hug

A user wrote on X, “There chemistry is so natural that they don't need a script for it.” A second user wrote, “when actors actually understand the assignment.” A third user wrote, “scene of the century.”

Another user wrote, “It is actually one of my favourite scenes bcoz it really looks so natural and sincere huhuhuhu.” While one user quipped, “lee jongsuk left the group chat.”