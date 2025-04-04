Waiting for Solo Leveling season 3? Explore Jinwoo's world with this game in the meantime

Instead of waiting for the next season of Solo Leveling, fans can dive right into Solo Leveling: Arise, a game that lets them step into the shoes of Sung Jinwoo and other iconic characters. According to Dexerto, the game has earned a 4/5 rating by Dexerto and has been ranked among the best games of 2024. For anyone who loves the Solo Leveling series, Arise offers an addictive, action-packed experience that’s sure to keep players hooked. Fans of Solo Leveling can enjoy the game Arise which lets players take on roles of iconic characters.(@sololeveling_en/X)

Also Read: CinemaCon 2025: Lindsay Lohan, Channing Tatum and more Big Screen Achievement Awards recipients | Photos

What does Solo Levelling Arise offer to players?

The game has to offer something for everyone as it consists of multiple playstyles while being a gatcha game. The beginners planning to play this action-adventure RPG game can approach it by playing as the fan favourite character from Solo Levelling, Sung Jinwoo’s best friend Yoo Jinho. There are other options for players as well which include the formidable hunter Cha Hae-In and chairman Go Gunhee who also happen to be Arise’s best hunters.

For experienced players, the game offers them a chance to play through the ranks just like Sung Jinwoo to become the best hunter out there. The game also has varied levels to go through which can be adjusted through the difficulty setting as required by the players.

The players will also have access to various iconic weapons and abilities used in the anime. They can also command the Shadow Army which also includes the protagonist's legendary first shadow, Igris from Season 1. The game is available to play on both PC and mobile for free so you can take your game anywhere you want. The game will be available for the console players soon following an update.

Also Read: Red Velvet's Wendy and Yeri end contract with SM Entertainment. What's next?

Solo Leveling Arise serves as a quick fix until Season 3

The Solo Leveling game offers an engaging experience that closely follows the series, including storylines like the Jeju Island Raid. It features authentic storytelling with in-game cutscenes and comic-style visuals, ensuring a seamless transition from the anime. Regular updates every three weeks keep the narrative fresh and exciting, allowing fans to stay immersed without waiting for future seasons.

In case that is not enough, the game also features other quests and side stories related to the fan's favourite side characters and the hunters created specifically for the game. There is no shortage of action with 40 characters to unlock, mini-games and additional fresh content always dropping in, as reported by Dexerto.