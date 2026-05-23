Who was Phyllis Gilliam? ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ pays tribute to costume supervisor in Season 2 finale
CBS sitcom Georgie & Mandy’s Season 2 finale honored Phyllis Gilliam, who passed away from Stage IV cancer.
Viewers of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage were left emotional after the CBS sitcom closed its two-part Season 2 finale with a heartfelt tribute card dedicated to costume supervisor Phyllis Gilliam.
The message appeared in the final moments of the episode and read: “In loving memory, Phyllis Gilliam, January 26, 1956 - March 23, 2026.”
Who was Phyllis Gilliam?
Gilliam worked as a costume supervisor on Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit sitcom. According to her obituary published by family members, she died on March 23, 2026, following a battle with Stage IV cancer.
The obituary noted that Gilliam spent her final days in the ICU surrounded by friends and family while watching her favorite film, It's a Wonderful Life. It added, “On March 23, 2026, Phyllis took her last breath. On that day, the world was a little bit less light.”
Her contribution to the series prompted an emotional reaction from viewers online after the tribute aired. One Reddit user wrote, “You don’t realize how much costume people matter until the show does a tribute like this.”
The memorial also sparked conversations about the behind-the-scenes crew members who help shape television productions but rarely appear on screen.
Meanwhile, actress Emily Osment, who plays Mandy on the show, posted on Instagram: “Us checking to see if you watched last night's episode of #GeorgieAndMandy If you missed out, you can still watch now.”
Emily Osment’s pregnancy-makeup storyline
The attention around the finale also revived fan discussions about Mandy’s pregnancy storyline and the show’s use of makeup and camera techniques.
TV culture reporter Lizzy Caputo noted that prosthetics and careful camera framing were used to make the pregnancy reveal less obvious on screen.
Fans online praised the subtle approach. One viewer commented that they “had to rewatch” scenes after realizing how understated the makeup work had been.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More
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