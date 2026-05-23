Who was Phyllis Gilliam? ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ pays tribute to costume supervisor in Season 2 finale

Viewers of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage were left emotional after the CBS sitcom closed its two-part Season 2 finale with a heartfelt tribute card dedicated to costume supervisor Phyllis Gilliam. The attention around the finale also revived fan discussions about Mandy’s pregnancy storyline and the show’s use of makeup and camera techniques. (IMDb)

The message appeared in the final moments of the episode and read: “In loving memory, Phyllis Gilliam, January 26, 1956 - March 23, 2026.”

Who was Phyllis Gilliam? Gilliam worked as a costume supervisor on Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit sitcom. According to her obituary published by family members, she died on March 23, 2026, following a battle with Stage IV cancer.

The obituary noted that Gilliam spent her final days in the ICU surrounded by friends and family while watching her favorite film, It's a Wonderful Life. It added, “On March 23, 2026, Phyllis took her last breath. On that day, the world was a little bit less light.”

Her contribution to the series prompted an emotional reaction from viewers online after the tribute aired. One Reddit user wrote, “You don’t realize how much costume people matter until the show does a tribute like this.”

The memorial also sparked conversations about the behind-the-scenes crew members who help shape television productions but rarely appear on screen.

Meanwhile, actress Emily Osment, who plays Mandy on the show, posted on Instagram: “Us checking to see if you watched last night's episode of #GeorgieAndMandy If you missed out, you can still watch now.”