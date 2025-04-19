You Season 5: Fan theories predict Joe Goldberg's fate ahead of the final chapter

The enigmatic and dangerous Joe Goldberg, played by Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley, returns for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of You. As the series nears its conclusion, fans are eagerly speculating about Joe's fate, coming up with their own theories for how the story will wrap up. Joe Goldberg, portrayed by Penn Badgley, returns in the final season of You.(@YouNetflix/X)

Also Read: Addison Rae debuts neon pink hair, a look back at her iconic hairstyles

Fans run through theories over Joe Goldberg’s fate in You Season 5

Only a few days left for the final season of You to drop on Netflix, which will seal Joe’s fate, once and for all. Fans theorise how Badgley’s killer character’s story will come to an end. A Redditor theorised, “We saw in Season 4 that Joe was slowly starting to lose touch of himself and his goals which is evident by the bridge scene and from a new season 5 teaser he seems to be talking directly to himself and questioning if anything will ever be enough for him and which is making me think he might just turn himself in or confess everything he's done to the public at the end of season 5.”

A second user wrote on Reddit, “He's realised he's a bad person before and it resulted in nothing. Last season has him leaning into the evil even more, not sure going back from that would make a whole lotta sense. My guess is the show writers want to make him even more irredeemable so his death or incarceration is more accepted by the audience.”

A third user theorised, “It just occurred to me that Joe might end up in prison for years of jail time and when he finally gets out, he opens a bookstore and a random kid (possibly Paco) walks in. Just like the beginning. What do you think?” Another user, in their theory, explained, “Henry finds out what his father is and locks him in the cage. The end.” A user offered an interesting theory as they wrote, “I feel like he’s gonna go to jail and will become obsessed with someone in jail.”

Also Read: Love The Last of Us? 5 TV shows to watch while you wait for new episodes

What to expect from You Season 5?

After moving on from his turbulent past in London three years ago, Joe Goldberg returns to the city with his wife, Kate, the CEO of Lockwood Corporation. On the surface, the couple seems to be living the dream, but their relationship is far from ordinary. Joe has already confided in Kate about his murderous past, and surprisingly, she took it in stride, likely due to her own dark secrets. This shared darkness may make their bond stronger than any of Joe’s previous relationships.

You Season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix on April 24, 2025.