Who is Hilary Duff’s sister Haylie and why the singer doesn't speak to her; ‘most lonely part…’

Singer and actress Hilary Duff has revealed that her emotional new song We Don't Talk is about her strained relationship with her sister, Haylie Duff. The song appears on Duff’s new album Luck… or Something, which was released on Friday. Hilary Duff reveals song ‘We Don't Talk’ is about rift with sister Haylie Duff (REUTERS)

Fans had been speculating that the song was about her sister and Duff has now confirmed it during an interview with Anthony Mason on CBS Mornings.

“It's definitely about my sister. And just absolutely the most lonely part of my existence is not having my sister in my life at the moment,” Duff admitted.

She also said it was difficult for her to decide whether to include such a personal song on the album.

“I really struggled with thinking about including that on the record. But it’s funny as a person that exists in the world without my other half, so many people are having that experience,” she said, explaining that she finally included the song “because it's my reality.”

Who is Haylie Duff? Haylie Duff is Hilary Duff’s older sister. While Hilary became widely known as the star of the Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire, Haylie is known as a food blogger.

The two sisters once appeared very close but they have not been photographed together since 2019 and appear to have little to no interaction online.

Also Read: Joshua Jackson breaks silence on Dawson’s Creek co-star James Van Der Beek's death: ‘It hits in…’

Why the sisters are not speaking Duff did not explain the exact reason behind the rift with her sister. However, the lyrics in We Don’t Talk suggest the relationship has become painful and distant.

In the song, Duff sings, “If it's 'cause you're jealous / God knows I would sell it all, then break you off the bigger half.”

She also sings, “Let's have it out / I'll hear you out, you'll hear me out on the couch / Get back to how we were as kids / Let's break it down / So sick of being so sad about / How we don't talk and you won't talk about it.”

Duff said she is not sure if her sister will listen to the song or how she might react.

“I’m not sure that will help,” Duff added. “I think I have to exist as a person on my own and do what I want to do. I hope that for everyone. That is where I'm sitting. You have to do what you want to do and you have to do what feels good for you.”

“It's taken me a lot of time to get there and to live that way and to not care about the noise around that and just be me.”

“I don’t know if she'll hear it. I don't know how she'll react to it. But it is a really personal part of my life that doesn't get to stay personal.”

“So, I might as well say how it is for me as an experience. I'm not trying to say something bad, it's literally just my experience. That’s really all I feel like sharing.”

Also Read: Elnaaz Norouzi: I have tried to prove that I am not just a pretty face

Hilary Duff’s sixth studio album ‘Luck… or Something’ is her first music release in a decade and is described as her most personal work. The album also touches on her family relationships including a song called The Optimist which reflects her difficult relationship with her father, Robert Duff.