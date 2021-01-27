Airlines could reduce CO2 emissions with better use of wind
Airlines could “substantially” reduce their fuel consumption if planes become more efficient at riding the wind, according to new research.
Commercial flights between New York and London during the 2019-2020 winter could have used as much as 16% less fuel if pilots had taken full advantage of the jet stream, scientists at the University of Reading said in a paper published this week.
“By adopting a more flexible routing system, carbon-dioxide emissions from transatlantic flights could actually be reduced by millions of kilograms every year,” wrote lead author Cathie Wells, a PhD researcher in mathematics at the university.
Waiting for more efficient aircraft could take decades, said co-author Professor Paul Williams. Therefore, “choosing flight routes that make better use of the jet stream could deliver emissions cuts that are significant, cheap and immediate.”
The aviation industry added more than 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in 2019, according to BloombergNEF. While emissions have plummeted since because of Covid-19, that drop is likely to be temporary.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World's largest survey on climate change: Majority call for wide-ranging action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines could reduce CO2 emissions with better use of wind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia boosts steps to curb climate risks as disasters hit growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-thirds of world see 'climate emergency': UN survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how air pollution is linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study says nuclear war might trigger big El Nino and decreased seafood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renewables Beat Fossil Fuels in EU for First Time Last Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Let’s handle the Covid-19 vaccination waste too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi had 7 of India’s 10 bad air hot spots last year: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog covers entire northern plains, cold wave conditions to return in Delhi
- Cold wave conditions are likely to return to the capital starting Republic Day, when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degree Celsius.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rural women to help monitor tap water quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Citizens need to help save rivers’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Community participation key to Jal Jeevan Mission success’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia, Bhumi hope more filmmakers and actors join hands for environmental actions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox