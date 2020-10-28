e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Environment / Anti-firecracker campaign to be launched in Delhi from November 3: Gopal Rai

Anti-firecracker campaign to be launched in Delhi from November 3: Gopal Rai

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Delhi government will launch an anti-firecracker campaign from November 3, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

environment Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 19:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
New Delhi
The minister said only ‘green’ firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018.
The minister said only ‘green’ firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018.(Pixabay )
         

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Delhi government will launch an anti-firecracker campaign from November 3, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday as he requested people not to burn crackers at all considering the seriousness of the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister said only ‘green’ firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018. The minister said smoke from firecrackers and stubble burning make Delhi’s air “hazardous” every year. “The government will launch an anti-cracker campaign from November 3. Under it, 11 special squads of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and city police will inspect firecracker manufacturing units to ensure that there is no old stock left,” he said.

“In fact, I appeal to the people of Delhi to launch a ‘no-crackers’ campaign. They should try and avoid burning firecrackers completely considering the seriousness of the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Rai said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
MI vs RCB Live: Bumrah removes Kohli; Padikkal gets fifty
MI vs RCB Live: Bumrah removes Kohli; Padikkal gets fifty
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
Govt pulled up by RTI body over evasive reply on Aarogya Setu. It clarifies
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
Rhea Chakraborty’s accusations against Sushant’s sisters ‘speculative’, says CBI
Rhea Chakraborty’s accusations against Sushant’s sisters ‘speculative’, says CBI
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In