Earth Hour 2024: Global ‘lights off’ moment on March 23 | Know why

“Earth Hour” is set to be observed on March 23 from 8.30pm to 9.30pm (IST), marking a global event observed annually on the last Saturday of March to raise awareness about climate change and promote energy conservation. Earth Hour 2024: India gate seen before the Earth Hour in New Delhi, India. (File)(Ravi Choudhary / HT Photo)

Initiated and organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the event encourages individuals worldwide “to turn off lights and electrical appliances for an hour.” For its 18th edition, people from 190 countries and territories are expected to participate by switching off non-essential lights.

Last year, India witnessed significant participation, with over 150 landmarks, monuments, government buildings, educational institutions, and corporate offices turning off lights for an hour on March 25. Additionally, WWF-India organised 13 cyclothons nationwide, attracting over 2,000 participants.

More about Earth Hour's history

Earth Hour originated as a “lights off” initiative in Australia in 2007, led by the World Wildlife Fund and its partners. Since its inception, it has evolved into a global movement, inspiring millions to switch off non-essential lights for an hour.

It was first time observed on March 31, 2007, at 7.30 pm local time in Sydney, urging residents to turn off their lights. By the following year, Earth Hour had gained international prominence, with millions worldwide participating on March 29, 2008.

Will 1 hour of switching off lights bring a change?

While the simple act of switching off lights for an hour may not directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions or prevent the use of fossil fuels, it provides an opportunity for reflection and contemplation on actions that contribute to a healthier planet.

This time could be used to reflect on personal efforts to protect the environment and to set goals for future endeavours.

Earth Hour acknowledges the importance of individual contributions in addressing environmental issues and leverages the collective strength of its millions of supporters to advocate for change.