Ending fossil fuel use only way to save planet: UN chief at COP28

Reuters |
Dec 01, 2023 02:15 PM IST

UN chief urged the fossil fuel companies to invest in a transition to renewable energy sources.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders on Friday that the burning of fossil fuels must be stopped outright and a reduction or abatement in their use would not be enough to stop global warming.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the opening ceremony at the COP28 (AP)
"We cannot save a burning planet with a fire hose of fossil fuels," Guterres said in a speech to the COP28 summit in Dubai.

"The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce. Not abate."

He urged fossil fuel companies to invest in a transition to renewable energy sources and told governments to help by forcing that change - including through the use of windfall taxes on industry profits.

"I urge governments to help industry make the right choice – by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits," he said.

